Top OTT releases this week: As the weekend approaches, OTT platforms are set to keep viewers hooked with a fresh lineup of releases. From gripping thrillers to heartfelt romances, the digital space is buzzing with premieres. Topping the list this week are the much-anticipated Saiyaara and Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building season 5, alongside a host of other films and web series ready to stream.

The list does not end there like Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie', which brings the protagonist in a gripping action-mystery, is also something that fans with subscriptions to all of the main OTT platforms may anticipate. Do You Want to Partner, a comedy-drama web series starring Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Jaaved Jaffrey, is an option for fans seeking something lighter. Let us take a look at the entire list.

Top 7 OTT releases of the week: When and where to watch online?

1. Saiyaara

• Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Romance, Drama

• Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Varun Badola, Geeta Agrawal, Rajesh Kumar

The plot of this musical romantic drama centers on the volatile musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who is captivated by the poetry of Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda).

However, Vaani has Alzheimer's and stopped writing poems following her breakup. The concerns around their love and Vaani's deteriorating memory present difficulties for them as they manage their relationship.

2. Coolie

• Release Date: Sept 11th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Genre: Action, Drama

• Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Hasan, Aamir Khan

The story of this Rajinikanth-starring Tamil action film centers on a former union leader who investigates the death of his friend while operating a boarding home in Chennai.

He quickly investigates the relationship between his right-hand man Dayal and his murder at the hands of smuggler Simon. He discovers a significant organ trafficking network as a result of his inquiry into the case.

3. Do You Wanna Partner

• Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Genre: Comedy, Drama

• Cast: Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Indraneil Sengupta, Jaaved Jaffrey

The comedy-drama online series 'Do You Want to Partner' centers on two female best friends who launch an alcohol company in a male-dominating society. They encounter determination, difficulties, and collaboration as they make their way to achievement. The cast of this lighthearted entertainer is promising.

4. Only Murders in the Building Season 5

• Release Date: Sept 9th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Mystery, Comedy

• Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Jackie Hoffman

The death of Arconia's doorman, Lester, will be the subject of Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building. Following the police's declaration of an accident, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will begin their investigation to identify the offender.

These three will then investigate the dark nooks of Arconia in New York, suspecting police play. During their investigation, they will find some of the most surprising ties between mobsters, building occupants, and billionaires.

5. Rambo in Love

• Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Romance, Comedy

• Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Payal Chengappa, Achuth Nanda, Kavya Kashetti

Rambo in Love, a romantic comedy Telugu web series directed by Ajith Reddy, centers on a failing businessman who unexpectedly attracts investors. The investor is his ex-girlfriend, whom he had previously deceived, even though the contribution is intended to help him get his business back on track. The comedy and romance in this series are perfectly balanced.

6. Su From So

• Release Date: Sept 9th, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Horror, Comedy

• Cast: J.P. Tuminadu, Sandhya Arakere, Deepak Raj, Raj B. Shetty

In So, Su follows a carefree young guy named Ashoka (played by J.P. Tuminadu), whose naive crush makes the villagers think he has been possessed by a ghost called Sulochana. Everyone is alarmed by the strange episodes that allude to paranormal activity. After this, you will only be sitting in a chair of 'laughter'.

7. Meesha

• Release date: September 12

• OTT platform: Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium

• Genre: Suspense, Thriller

• Cast: Kathir, Hakim Shajahan, Shine Tom Chacko, Sudhy Kopa, Srikanth Murali, Unni Lal and Jeo Baby.

Six friends gather together for a casual dinner in the gripping story. The Malayalam film, which is also available in Tamil, examines identity, betrayal, suspense, human connections, and hardships as each friend has sinister secrets and ulterior purposes that jeopardize their long-standing friendships.