Mirai Twitter review: Manchu Manoj shines in Teja Sajja's sci-fi thriller

Mirai Twitter review: With his recent film, "Mirai," Telugu actor Teja Sajja has made a comeback to the big screen. Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand are the directors of this action-packed, science fiction thriller. In addition to Teja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Saran play important roles in the movie. Viewers' reactions to the movie "Mirai" have been conflicting so far.

On the social media platform X, those who saw the film on its opening day have expressed their thoughts. Mirai, which debuted on Friday morning, was hailed as a spectacle that combines action scenes and powerful special effects with a gripping narrative. Since then, Teja Sajja fans and movie lovers in general have shared their thoughts about the film on social media.

Fans react: 'Villains can be the real heroes' Within hours of its theatrical release, X (formerly Twitter) has been buzzing with reactions. Viewers are hailing Manoj's powerhouse performance as the film's antagonist, praising his screen presence, dialogue delivery, and raw intensity. "Every scene with Manchu Manoj is sheer mass + emotion combo. His best performance yet!" wrote one user. Another fan raved: "The climax of #Mirai is pure fire. Manoj's Black Sword scenes are legendary. A blockbuster in every sense." From his electrifying transformation to his razor-sharp villainy, audiences are calling Manoj's role a career-defining comeback. Many posts describe him as the "one-man army" of Mirai, with some even declaring that the antagonist outshines the hero.

One fan shared, "@HeroManoj1 redefines villainy in #Mirai! His Black Sword is a force of nature—pure intensity and charisma. What a comeback", with one mentioning, "One man army, one man rage, one man show – #Mirai is all about @heromanoj1." Manoj delivers his career-best!". One more post on Twitter (X) read, "Action lovers, #Mirai is your festival… Stylish stunts, raw intensity & powerful execution.Manoj delivers his career-best!". About Mirai Following his ₹295 crore superhero movie HanuMan (2023), this is Teja's next project. Karthik is the director of Mirai, which is produced by People Media Factory's TG Vishwa and Krithi Prasad. Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Saran play important parts as well. On September 12, the movie will be released in theaters.

The main character of Mirai is a teenage warrior who has been tasked with guarding the nine holy texts that have the power to transform any mortal into a god. It examines human ideals and feelings including greed, hatred, ethics, and compassion. Following the film's Friday release, comments have begun to flood X, formerly known as Twitter. When to and expect 'Mirai' on OTT platform? The 2025 Telugu movie 'Mirai' will be available for streaming online after its theatrical run. It will not be streamed online as of its September 12, 2025, premiere. Jio Hotstar has purchased the digital rights.