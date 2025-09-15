Home / Entertainment / Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

Besides protection of his personality and publicity rights, Johar has also urged the court to pass an order directing certain websites and platforms not to illegally sell merchandise

Karan Johar
The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar on Monday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

The plea came up for hearing before Justice Manmeet PS Arora, who sought certain clarifications from the counsel for Johar and listed the matter for 4 pm for further proceedings.

Besides protection of his personality and publicity rights, Johar has also urged the court to pass an order directing certain websites and platforms not to illegally sell merchandise, including mugs and t-shirts, bearing his name and image.

"I have a right to ensure that no one unauthorisedly uses my persona, face or voice," senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Johar, said.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

