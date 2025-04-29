'Family Man 3' actor Rohit Basfore found dead, family alleges murder

The body of Rohit Basfore, who will next be seen in the Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat web series 'Family Man 3', was discovered on Sunday night close to a waterfall in the Assamese Garbhanga jungle.

Odisha Bytes reports that a few months ago, Rohit had returned to Guwahati from Mumbai. According to his family, he went on a day trip with friends on Sunday (April 27) afternoon at around 12:30 pm, but the family lost touch with him later that day. After a friend later told the family about the incident, Rohit was declared dead while being transported to a hospital.

‘Family Man’ actor Rohit Basfore found dead: The case

According to reports, Rohit reportedly fell into the waterfall while picnicking with nine coworkers. According to officers at the Rani Police Outpost, the event happened at approximately 2:00 pm.

Following a recent parking dispute involving Ranjit, Ashok, and Dharam Basfore, the family of Rohit Basfore has alleged that his death was a case of murder. The family has also named Amardeep, a gym owner who had allegedly invited Rohit to the gathering, as a person of interest.

‘Family Man 3’ actor Rohit Basfore found dead: Police statement

An official stated that, “An autopsy was performed at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Monday. Multiple injuries were discovered on the body, including wounds on his head, face, and other parts. We are investigating the case, but the four accused are on the run".

A police official, talking to GPlus, added, "We received the report around 4 PM and reached the spot by 4.30 pm. The SDRF team later recovered the body around 6.30 pm." According to the report, no foul play has been suspected so far by the authorities. For a post-mortem report, the body was sent. Further investigation in the case is in progress.

More about the ‘Family Man 3’ and actor Rohit Basfore

Speaking of Family Man 3, Manoj Bajpayee will make a comeback, but the popular franchise will also welcome a new cast, which includes Jaideep Ahlawat. Rohit Basfore also shared photos of himself and his other co-actors from the upcoming series from the sets earlier this year.