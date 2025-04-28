Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Net worth, upcoming projects and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has charmed millions with her versatile performances, turns 38 today, April 28. From her breakout in Ye Maaya Chesave to conquering Bollywood and OTT platforms, Samantha’s journey is one of passion, talent, and resilience.

The 2010 film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was the actress's theatrical debut. Samantha captured hearts with her on-screen persona despite having little screen time in the movie.

She bagged the lead part in 'Ye Maaya Chesave', a romance thriller, that same year. Her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, was a character in the Telugu-language love drama. Currently, Samantha has made a long-term impression on both Bollywood and the OTT industry. So today, let us know about her journey to stardom, upcoming movies, net worth, and more on her special day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday: Journey to stardom

Samantha Ruth Prabhu began her professional life in the modeling industry before venturing into the world of glamour and glitz. 'Ye Maaya Chesave', her first feature film, won her the CineMAA award for Best Debut Actor-Female. Additionally, she received recognition in the Best Debut Actress category of the Filmfare Award South.

She had no turning back after Ye Maaya Chesave. With films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Oh Baby, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, and others, Samantha proved her flexibility in all types of roles.

Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Upcoming films

• Subham: On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the trailer for her debut production film, Subham. She makes a funny cameo in the horror comedy, which is produced by Tralala Moving Pictures. Samantha wrote by sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, “Join us for a fun ride with a film that’s all heart. #Subham In theatres May 9".

• Rakt Brahmand: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has teamed up with director duo Raj and DK once more for this action-fantasy series, following their collaboration on Citadel: Honey Bunny. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

• Maa Inti Bangaram: Samantha co-produced the movie, and its poster generated a lot of online discussion. It featured a ferocious Samantha pointing a firearm at somebody.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s net worth

These days, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the most brandable celebrities. A KoiMoi report claims that she receives Rs 8 crore annually from brand endorsements. According to a number of reports, the actress is estimated to be worth around Rs 101 crore.