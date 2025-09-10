Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Explained: What are personality rights and how they protect public figures

Several public figures have approached courts to stop unauthorised use of their images, videos, and identity online, highlighting growing concerns over the misuse of personas

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking protection of his publicity and personality rights. He has urged the court to restrain websites and platforms from misusing his identity, including creating fake or sexually explicit content with his likeness.
 
Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Bachchan, said that certain defendants were generating artificial intelligence (AI)-manipulated videos and fake photographs of the actor, some carrying forged signatures and explicit material.     
 

What are personality rights?

 
Personality rights are legal safeguards that protect an individual’s identity from being misused without consent. These rights allow people, especially public figures, to control how their name, image, voice, or distinctive traits are used in public or for commercial purposes.
 
 
They are often divided into two areas:

• Right of publicity: Prevents unauthorised commercial exploitation of a person’s attributes, such as using a celebrity’s face in advertisements without approval
• Right to privacy: Shields an individual from unwanted exposure or misrepresentation of their personal life or persona
 

Why do personality rights matter?

 
For celebrities, the risk of their image being exploited for financial gain without involvement or compensation is significant. These rights ensure they retain control over how their identity is represented and prevent harm from misuse, including deepfakes, fake endorsements, or intimate doctored content.  ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi HC asks Priya Kapur to submit asset list 

Personality rights in India

 
India does not yet have a dedicated law for personality rights. However, courts have extended protection through precedents, relying on privacy and property rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. Other legal safeguards for personality rights are also found in the Copyright Act, 1957. Several rulings have restrained companies, online platforms, and individuals from using a celebrity’s name, voice, or image without consent.

Celebrities who have sought legal protection

 
Abhishek Bachchan’s plea is not an isolated case. In recent years, several actors and public figures have approached courts to safeguard their personality rights:
 
• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2025): She moved the Delhi High Court after her image was misused by a firm claiming her as its chairperson. The court agreed to issue orders against unauthorised use of her persona.
• Jackie Shroff (2024): The court ordered the removal of videos mocking him under titles like "Jackie Shroff is Savage" and "Thug Life".
• Rajat Sharma (2024): The journalist received protection against deepfake manipulation and fake drug endorsements.
• Mohan Babu (2024): The Delhi High Court restrained AI chatbots, social media platforms, and e-commerce sites from using his name or voice without permission.
• Anil Kapoor (2023): He secured protection against misuse of his dialogues and catchphrases such as “Jhakaas” and “Mr. India”.
• Amitabh Bachchan (2022): The Delhi High Court stopped the unauthorised use of his name, voice, and image.
• Rajinikanth (2015): The Madras High Court restrained the release of Main Hoon Rajinikanth, which used his name and style without approval.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

