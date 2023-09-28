Fukrey 3 releases today, check advance booking, ticket price and showtimes

The third part of the comedy-drama movie Fukrey is finally released in theatres today, September 28, 2023. This is a rollercoaster ride of comedy, where Pulkit Samrat as Hunny and Varun Sharma as Choocha are back with their weird ideas with Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) and Laali (Manjot Singh).

The first part of the Fukrey was released in 2013 when there was no social media, and still, the four Fukrey boys managed to convey their humorous story. Now 10 years later, they are again ready to make the audience laugh with over-the-top comedy. Fans are excited to watch the third instalment of Fukrey.

Fukrey 3: Story Overview The Fukras are back with their humour. In this part, Choocha, Hunny, Laali, and Pandit Ji are planning to contest an election against the Bholi Panjaban portrayed by Richa Chaddha. The Fukrey 3 is full of razor-sharp and witty dialogues and again shows Choocha and Bholi Panjaban's chemistry.

The Fukrey gang is involved in more trouble as they somehow get involved in a water theft scheme and are again stuck in a dangerous game of powerful people.

Fukrey 3: Advance Booking





Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' teaser released, movie is set to release on Diwali Fukrey 3 has managed to perform fair enough in terms of advance booking and sold around 36,000 in top national chains. It is expected that the movie might collect around Rs 9 crore on the opening day making it the biggest opening of the franchise.



Fukrey 3: Ticket prices and show times

According to Pinkvilla, Fukrey 3 has been released in 2700 screens (approximately). The ticket price varies as per theatre and location. You can visit the bookmyshow official website to check the Fukrey 3 ticket price in your nearby cinema.

What is the release date of Fukrey 3?

Fukrey 3 has been released in theatres today, September 28, 2023.

What is the cast of Fukrey 3?

Here are the lead cast of Fukrey 3:

Pulkit Samrat as Hunny

Varun Sharma as Choochaa

Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai

Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban

Pankaj Tripathi as Panditji

Ali Fazal in a cameo role as Zafar

Who is the director of Fukrey 3?

The Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Who produced the Fukrey 3 movie?

The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

About Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 is a Hindi-comedy movie directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. This is the third instalment after Fukrey in 2013 and Fukrey's return in 2017. In the third part, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor could also be seen in cameo roles.