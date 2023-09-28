'Tried everything': Here's why Trevor Noah cancelled his Bangalore show

US comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday evening cancelled his show in Bengaluru due to technical issues. Noah, who said the audience could not hear the comedians on stage, also had to cancel his show that was supposed to take place on Thursday. Both of his shows were a part of the Indian leg of the "Off the Record" Tour and were supposed to be held at Manpho Convention Centre in Manyata Tech Park.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Noah said that the team tried everything, but he ultimately could not perform due to sound issues.

"Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show," the post read.

Noah also said that the team will "make sure" everyone gets their tickets refunded.





Fans were left fuming after the show was cancelled. One X user, by the username @BhargavaAanchal, posted a video clip of Noah entering the stage and facing some issues with the sound. She wrote, "This has to be the shortest performance I have ever paid and braved through Bangalore traffic to watch! Beyond disappointed about @Trevornoah's show getting canned in Bengaluru!! I only have @bookmyshow to blame for their absolutely shoddy job of organising the most basic thngs".

Another user, @prakritipsy, posted, "Lmao Trevor Noah had to cancel the show because the people couldn't hear him? Isn't that like one thing you need for a stand up comic? The organisers had one job."

Bengaluru hit by severe traffic jams

One X user, @WazBLR, posted, "Trevor Noah got stuck in Bengaluru Traffic & reached his own show late. People stuck in ORR traffic for 2-3 hours unable to move, sold their tickets on IG/X. Some reached & Trevor cancelled the show cause of bad acoustics. He's probably already writing jokes on BLR's traffic."

According to several reports, Bengaluru was hit by heavy traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Wednesday. According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, congestion alerts on a typical Wednesday between Silk Board and Tin Factory on Outer Ring Road are at 197, but on September 27, it was a staggering 1,069.

Moneycontrol reported that the Joint Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru Traffic) MN Anucheth and his team were in ORR clearing the traffic and identified five reasons for the unusual jam. According to the report, the jam was due to the long weekend.

September 28 is a holiday for Eid e Milad. Pro-kannada organisations have called for the Karnataka bandh on September 29, followed by Saturday and Sunday, and October 2, Monday, marks Gandhi Jayanti.

Another reason was waterlogging in several parts of the city due to heavy rains. Moreover, six vehicle breakdowns took place on ORR. Ongoing metro construction worsened the situation.

Notably, Noah was originally set to perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the "Off The Record" Tour. It started at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on September 22, 23 and 24. Following this, two shows were supposed to be held at Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru, on September 27 and 28.

Now, he is scheduled to perform at NSCI Dome, Mumbai, on September 30 and October 1.

Who is Trevor Noah?

Born on February 20, 1984, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Trevor Noah, is a comedian, television host, political commentator, and author who was perhaps best known as the host (2015–22) of the American television series The Daily Show. He is also known for his stand-up comedy shows.

What are Trevor Noah's shows on TV?

Noah started as a host for The Daily Show on September 28, 2015. His stint lasted till 2022 when on September 29 he announced that he would be leaving. His last show aired on December 8, 2022. His memoir Born a Crime was published in November 2016.

In 2017, he made an appearance on the TV series Nashville. In 2018, he appeared in Black Panther, Coming 2 America, and American Vandal.

In addition to hosting The Daily Show, Noah has hosted the Grammy Awards thrice: in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He also served as host of the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2022.

As of June 20, 2023, it is announced that Trevor Noah is set to launch a weekly Spotify original podcast going over various topics. The podcast is set to release later in 2023 and the name of the podcast is yet to be announced.