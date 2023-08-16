'Gadar 2' box office collection Day 5: Movie inches close to 250 crore mark

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to break records crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India in just 5 days. On day 5, which was also India’s Independence Day, the movie earned a whopping Rs 55.4 crore, and this is the biggest collection by any movie on Independence Day in India. With its highest single-day collection, the movie stands at Rs 229 crore after just five days of its release.

The occupancy of the Gadar 2 movie is 88 per cent among the Hindi audience. The movie is directed by Anil Sharma. Despite clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, Gadar 2 didn't show any signs of slowing down, and continues to keep breaking records every passing day since its release.

According to Box Office India (BOI) report, Gadar 2 might have performed much better, if it had been a solo release. BOI report also added that Sunny Deol's movie faced a capacity issue on Independence Day as theatres were unable to meet demands. Although many theatres are running additional shows assisting the movie to go beyond expectations at the box office.

Gadar 2 Box office collection

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 broke several records at the box office and continued collecting huge sums on its 6th day. On Independence Day alone, the movie collected Rs 55 crore with 88.85 per cent occupancy, which is a tough milestone to achieve.

According to Sacnilk, the movie is running at a very fast pace and will cross the Rs 250 crore mark soon. The movie earned Rs 40 crore on its opening day, Rs 43 crore on Saturday, and Rs 51 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the movie managed to collect Rs 38 crore, but then on August 15, the movie earned Rs 55 crore taking its nett total to Rs 229 crore. The movie is expected to cross Rs 250 crore soon.

Deol celebrated Independence Day at Infantry Research Centre and Museum Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are travelling all over the country to promote their recently released movie Gadar 2. The Gadar to actor celebrated Independence Day at the Infantry Research Centre and Museum at Mhow cantonment, which is 25 km away from Indore. The actor hoisted the national flag along with Army officers by pressing the remote button in the centre premises.