Gadar 2: Release date, advance booking, showtimes and ticket price

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 has been released today, August 11 and the movie is all set to entertain the audience again after 22 years of release of the superhit movie Gadar. The iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena will once again come together, but this time their son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma), is stuck in Pakistan, and Tara Singh crosses the border to rescue him. Gadar 2 generating buzz

The Gadar 2 movie has been gaining massive buzz among fans. According to Bookmyshow, 280K+ viewers are showing interest in advance booking.

The set of Gadar 2 is set in Lahore in 1971 and next to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the movie also has other stars such as Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and Gaurav Chopra in important roles.

Gadar 2: Advance Booking Gadar 2 is already winning the battle at ticket counters. According to movie analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie so far has sold around 1,41,500 tickets for its opening day at three main multiplex chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Other multiplexes also sold around 65,000 tickets on the opening day.

The advance booking accumulated approximately Rs 15 crore net and 18 crore gross for the weekend. According to the bollymoviereviewz report, the expectations are quite high with Gadar 2 and it is anticipated that around 200,000 tickets are expected to be sold for day 1.

What is the ticket price of Gadar 2?

The ticket price of the Gadar 2 movie is different in different multiplexes. However, in Bookmyshow, the movie price begins at Rs 200 and can go up to Rs 2200.

What is the showtime of Gadar 2?

The Gadar 2 movie is available at different timings. You can select the time that best suits you.

When is the release date of Gadar 2?

Gadar 2 has already been released today, i,e., 11th August 2023.