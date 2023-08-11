Home / Entertainment / Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie breaks many records

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie breaks many records

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer shattered many records and earned more than 50 crore gross across the country. The movie marks the comeback of Rajinikanth after two years on the big screen

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Jailer movie

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated movie shattered many records as it hit theatres on Thursday. Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' received a massive opening on Day 1, August 10. According to the trade portal Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 44.50 crore net in India in all languages and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the gross collection.

This movie is the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and the director Nelson Dilipkumar. Along with Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Jailer broke several records
The Jailer movie marks the return of Rajinikanth after two years, and people went crazy to watch their favourite star on the big screen. 


The movie broke several records on its opening day and recorded the biggest opening of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

This is the first Tamil film that recorded such a massive opening in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But it didn't stop there, it went on to record the highest gross collection on Day 1 for a Tamil movie this year.

Jailer opening day collection
According to the Hindustan Times report, the movie earned a gross of Rs 52 crore on Thursday, which includes Rs 23 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 11 crore from Karnataka, Rs 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 5 crore from Kerala and Rs 3 crore from other states.

Two lakh tickets booked
Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Limited, told PTI that the movie has received an unprecedented response on the opening day with over 2 lakh tickets booked in more than 2,000 shows running in over 550 screens in PVR INOX theatres for this multi-starrer movie Jailer.

More about Jailer
Jailer movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and this is his first project with superstar Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth, as jailer ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, takes it upon himself to stop a gang of goons who are planning to free their jailed leader. 


The movie also gave two chartbuster songs, Kaavaalaa and Hukum.

