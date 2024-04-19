Mukesh Ambani's 67th birthday: Inspirational quotes from the billionaire

Today is the birthday of Asia's richest man and Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani has turned 67 today. As per the Forbes report, Mukesh Ambani's complete net worth is $115.6 billion.

Mukesh's name is at number 11 in the list of the world's richest people. He remains in the billionaire list. Mukesh was born on 19 April 1957. After the demise of his father Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh has taken over the total supervision and command of the organisation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Happy 67th birthday Mukesh Ambani: Inspiring quotes

• I think that the biggest challenge is mindset. We have to bring positivity, optimism, and a belief in ourselves.

• Failure is acceptable. All of us don't succeed on our first attempt. I can tell you, I myself have failed. For every 10 things I have done, I have failed six or seven times. I have succeeded hugely three times because I have been very lucky. If we bring overall positivity and optimism in our approach, it will take us a long way in terms of meeting the potential of what we can do to realise our true potential.

• With courage, self-belief and the can-do spirit, you overcome any adversity. Achieving your potential is the quest of the ordinary. Conquering the impossible is your destiny.

• Your leaders will commit mistakes. That's for sure. But my advice to them is simple. Do not waste your energy on conducting a post-mortem on past mistakes. Rather, learn not to repeat the same mistakes.

• The most important lessons I've learnt from my father during this phenomenal journey, the first lesson is courage. Nobody has ever achieved anything big in business or in any walk of life without courage. Of course, whenever you do anything big, you do feel a little scared. But you have to conquer fear to discover the hidden hero within you. Our DNA is that we are very focused and we always believe in the principles of saying if you focus on the goal, you will overcome all obstacles. If you focus on the obstacles, you will never reach your goal.

• Be bold, courageous and adventurous in pursuing your present and future goals. In doing so, always support one another, for what we can achieve together is always immensely greater than what one can achieve individually and in isolation. There are also fewer chances of committing mistakes when we work together.

• In today's world, financial resources are the least important. This world has moved to the power of ideas.

• As an entrepreneur, it is very important to find a problem that you want to solve, that you are passionate about. It's not solving problems, it's finding problems. Once you find a problem, then you solve it.

• Income comes from opportunity… Once you create opportunity, wealth comes.

• Every small business and entrepreneur has the potential in India to become a Dhirubhai Ambani or a Bill Gates. That is what differentiates India from the rest of the world.