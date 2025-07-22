Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR's 'War 2' trailer date announced

Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced the release date of the "War 2" trailer on Tuesday. It is expected that the trailer will increase anticipation for the upcoming spy film, which will hit theatres in August.

Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which stars Kiara Advani, Jr. NTR, and Hrithik Roshan, is the most anticipated film of the year. On social media, Yash Raj Films (YRF) revealed the date of the action thriller's trailer premiere. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.

YRF on ‘War 2’ trailer date

YRF shared a post on social media: "War 2 trailer out on July 25th. #War2 is set to release in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide (sic)". The makers have strategically picked the release date to honour the legacy of the film’s two leading stars. A special poster unveiled with the announcement reveals the significance behind this carefully chosen date.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Ahaan's film earns ₹100 cr in 4 days The poster featured a note that says, "In 2025, 2 icons of Indian cinema complete 25 years of their glorious cinematic journey. To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime moment, YRF marks July 25 as the trailer launch date of War 2! Here's to the most epic clash of the titans! Mark your calendars... (sic)." Ayan Mukerji's Post for 'War 2' Sharing a series of BTS pictures with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR from the sets, Ayan stated, "EXCITING TIMES. With the release of our movie's teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our big, beautiful movie hits theatres, it feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts. While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires me most about War 2."

"The core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic story, which surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life! And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look at the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie's story, which I believe to be a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre", he added. Ayan wrote, "With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara, who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today. But especially - the 3 Key Forces that set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie! The amazing leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years, and who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR."

"I cannot wait for our audiences to experience the magical work that these two giants have created in War 2... not just with their mega movie-star energy, but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters," Ayan further added. War 2 cast and plot The movie is being marketed as a pan-India release and is a part of the growing YRF Spy Universe. With a three-week exclusive IMAX run and more than 7,500 screens reserved worldwide, "War 2" is expected to rank among the most anticipated theatrical productions of 2025. The director of "War 2," Ayan Mukerji, enters the spy genre with the movie. Additionally, this is his first movie with the production company.