Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Ahaan's film earns ₹100 cr in 4 days

Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has made a thunderous debut at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark within just four days of its release. Starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, the film has received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

According to Sacnilk.com, Saiyaara earned over ₹105 crore by Monday, following its theatrical release on July 18, 2025. The film’s strong weekend performance and positive word-of-mouth have cemented its place among the highest-grossing releases of the year.

‘Saiyaara’ box office collection day 4

Saiyaara has made more money than many big-ticket Hindi films. On the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, it has risen to the seventh position. Salman Khan's Sikandar, which brought in Rs 110.1 crore domestically, will soon be surpassed by Saiyaara. The movie passed the litmus test on Monday with flying colours after a fantastic weekend run that brought in close to Rs 83 crore. Saiyaara box office collection day 1- Rs 21.5 crore Saiyaara box office collection day 2- Rs 26 crore Saiyaara box office collection day 3- Rs 35.75 crore Saiyaara box office collection day 4- Rs 22.5 crore Total Indian box office collection- Rs 105.75 crore.

Saiyaara box office ‘occupancy’

The success of 'Saiyaara' is being praised, especially since it stars two debutants, at a time when Hindi cinema is getting dull and has not had many hits in 2025. Videos of the audience's reactions from theatres have gone viral on social media, and the Mohit Suri film has been praised from all sides. In addition to Salman's "Sikander," it also outperformed Sunny Deol's "Jaat" in India.

It should be mentioned that Saiyaara made more money on Monday than it did on Friday, which is a sign of a successful movie. The movie's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 41.87%, with Monday night's showings recording the highest occupancy rate at 59.47%.

About ‘Saiyaara’ cast and plot

The film, which was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, explores the emotional theme of love, loss, and heartbreak. The film was praised for its two main actors' performances, beautiful music, and new casting. Ahaan Panday makes his acting debut. Aneet earlier starred in Slaam Venky and Big Girls Do Not Cry.

Saiyaara centres on the passionate romance that develops between shy writer Vaani Batra (Aneet) and ambitious musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), which takes an unexpected turn as the narrative goes on. Vaani Batra is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's illness. The film caused widespread hysteria, particularly among Gen-Z viewers, because of its soulful soundtrack, moving story, and outstanding performances by the two debutantes.