Ted Lasso Season 4 first look out, find out who's in and out? Details here

Ted Lasso Season 4 first look out: Ted Lasso is back—this time, with a bold new game plan. Season 4 of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series is officially in production, with filming underway in Kansas City and London from July 2025. Jason Sudeikis returns as the ever-optimistic coach, but in a major twist, he's now leading a women's football team. The renewal was confirmed by Apple TV+ in March, kicking off a fresh chapter for the beloved series.

Fans can get a sneak peek at what is to come with the streaming service's first look from the set at the upcoming season. Along with returning cast members Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift, Jason Sudeikis reprises his role as Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso Season 4: Schedule

• Season 4 confirmed- March 2025

• Commencement of production- July 2025

• First Look ‘released’- July 21, 2025

• Release Date- Not 'officially' announced.

Ted Lasso Season 4 first look is out

Following the heart-breaking Season 3 ending, there had been months of speculation, but now the streamer and key cast members have confirmed the revival of the show. Jason Sudeikis' hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, served as the starting point for production in July 2025. Additional filming was planned in London.

Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely are among the other new actors entering this season. Feely will now portray Ted's son, Henry Lasso. Although the new cast's character details are still unknown, the combination of returning favourites and upcoming talent suggests an exciting and new season.

'Ted Lasso Season 4' cast and crew

• Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

• Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard)

• Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton)

• Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent)

• Juno Temple (Keeley Jones)

• Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins)

There's been a vital recasting like Grant Feely will now play Ted's son, Henry, taking over from Gus Turner in line with the new narrative needed. A blend of new talent has also been cast in, including Tanya Reynolds, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, and Abbie Hern, with many expected to portray members of a women's football team.

'Ted Lasso Season 4: The plot

No complete teaser or trailer has been made public as of yet. However, a quick first look video that shows Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Jason Sudeikis (Ted), and Juno Temple (Keeley) together in what looks to be an American cafe has been released by Apple TV+, suggesting a possible new setting for the narrative.

In Season 4, Ted will return to Richmond to coach a women's football team in the second division, per Apple's official synopsis. Compared to the previous seasons, which focused on AFC Richmond's men's team, this represents a major change. The upcoming season, which explores themes of risk-taking and personal development, promises both old friends and new challenges.

When will 'Ted Lasso Season 4' be out?

Ted Lasso Season 4 does not yet have a definite premiere date as of July 2025. Apple TV+ has not set (or announced) a specific release date, even though production is in progress and first-look photos have been made public.

Though it is theoretical and not officially confirmed by Apple TV+, a late 2025 or early 2026 debut seems possible based on typical streaming production times and the ongoing shoot in both the U.S. and the U.K.