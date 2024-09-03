IC814 row: Netflix India revises disclaimer to show real names of hijackers

Netflix India on Tuesday announced it has revised the opening disclaimer for its new series "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack," which has faced controversy over its portrayal of the hijackers' code names.

Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India, said, "To assist viewers unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, we have updated the opening disclaimer to include both the actual and code names of the hijackers." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She continued, "The series reflects the code names used during the actual event. India has a rich tradition of storytelling, and we are dedicated to presenting these narratives with authenticity."

Shergill's remarks came after her meeting with Sanjay Jaju, information and broadcasting secretary, in New Delhi. The meeting was called after concerns were raised regarding various aspects, including the use of Hindu code names by the hijackers and the portrayal of some as more humane.

'IC-814 The Kandahar Hijack': What's the controversy?

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring a prominent cast including Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, and Dia Mirza, the series details the real events of the December 1999 hijacking.

It is based on real events and is inspired by the book 'Flight Into Fear' by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury. The series has sparked controversy on social media and beyond, with accusations that the filmmakers altered the hijackers' names to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to protect the terrorists, who were allegedly from a specific community.