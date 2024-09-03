Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / IC814 row: Netflix India revises disclaimer to show real names of hijackers

IC814 row: Netflix India revises disclaimer to show real names of hijackers

Disclaimer for 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' was revised after the vice president of content at Netflix India met the information and broadcasting secretary

IC-814, Kandhar Highjack
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'IC-814 The Kandahar Hijack' details the real events of the December 1999 hijacking. | Image: Twitter
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Netflix India on Tuesday announced it has revised the opening disclaimer for its new series "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack," which has faced controversy over its portrayal of the hijackers' code names.

Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India, said, "To assist viewers unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, we have updated the opening disclaimer to include both the actual and code names of the hijackers."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


She continued, "The series reflects the code names used during the actual event. India has a rich tradition of storytelling, and we are dedicated to presenting these narratives with authenticity."

Shergill's remarks came after her meeting with Sanjay Jaju, information and broadcasting secretary, in New Delhi. The meeting was called after concerns were raised regarding various aspects, including the use of Hindu code names by the hijackers and the portrayal of some as more humane.

'IC-814 The Kandahar Hijack': What's the controversy?

More From This Section

AP Dhillon assures fans of safety after shots fired outside Canada home

Fans flood internet with enquiries about Navya Naveli Nanda's CAT score

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' delayed after CBFC members get death threats

Hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop collapses on stage, dies at 53 in Connecticut

Kalki 2898 AD sequel shooting to begin in 2025, the producers confirm


Directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring a prominent cast including Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, and Dia Mirza, the series details the real events of the December 1999 hijacking.

It is based on real events and is inspired by the book 'Flight Into Fear' by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury. The series has sparked controversy on social media and beyond, with accusations that the filmmakers altered the hijackers' names to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to protect the terrorists, who were allegedly from a specific community.

Notably, a Union Home Ministry document released shortly after the 1999 hijacking had clarified that the hijackers — Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Shakir (also known as Rajesh Gopal Verma), Mistri Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, and Ibrahim Athar — used nicknames such as 'Bhola,' 'Shankar,' 'Doctor,' and 'Burger' while on the plane.

In the wake of the row, social media has been witnessing hashtags like #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood, and #IC814 trending. However, many survivors of the hijack and journalists have supported the series, affirming that the code names shown were used by the hijackers.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders like former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have accused the backlash over the Netflix series of being "selective" in its nature.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

I&B Ministry summons content head of Netflix content over IC-814 series row

OTT releases this weekend: Munjya, Murshid, The Rings of Power, and more

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD out on OTT platforms; Check when, where to watch

Netflix announces 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'; fans miss Sumona, Chandu

'Perfectionist. Visionary. Storyteller:' Rajamouli docu-film out on Netflix

Topics :Omar AbdullahNetflix IndiahijackKandahar plane hijackIndia airlinesBollywood

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story