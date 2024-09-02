Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' delayed after CBFC members get death threats

The release of Kangana Ranaut 's ‘Emergency’ has been postponed indefinitely. The actor-politician claimed the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had received death threats, after which the release date was postponed indefinitely.

The movie which was supposed to be released in theatres on September 6 has yet to receive its CBFC clearance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Emergency release postponed Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) that the film’s release has been postponed. He wrote, “#BreakingNews...#Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut.”

The new release date is yet to be finalised after much controversy about the movie, and issues with the censor board. However, according to a Business Today report, Ranaut, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, hopes ‘Emergency’ will be released within the next 10 days.

The censor board initially cleared the certification, however, that was halted due to numerous threats which also include death threats directed at the Censor Board members.

The movie director Kangana Ranaut said she is facing significant pressure to remove the part of Indira Gandhi's assassination, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots.

More From This Section

Kangana issued a message stating that she is deeply troubled and saddened by the current state of affairs in the country. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also issued a legal notice to the censor board to stop the release of the movie.

The political party stated in the notice that the movie could incite communal tension and that the portrayal of the Sikh community in the movie is "unjust and negative."

The Sikh community delegation leaders raised questions over the movie's release in Telangana. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assured that his government will consider banning the movie in the state, pending legal consultation.

A Sikh body also filed a PIL at the Madhya Pradesh High court seeking a ban on the release of Kangana Ranaut directorial, Emergency.

A source close to the development team told Zoom that they have no choice, but to delay the movie as it is yet to receive a clearing certificate. The producers were expecting clearance by the end of this week, however, the producers have no choice but to postpone the release. This means all the costs for marketing and promotion were a waste of resources.

The source revealed that the censor board objected to the episodes of the movie that are in common knowledge and easily obtainable from the internet. They even want to change the assassination. "What would they like us to show ? That a tree fell on her while she was taking her morning walk?” he added.