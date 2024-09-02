Fans flood internet with enquiries about Navya Naveli Nanda's CAT score

The recent news that Navya Naveli Nanda had secured admission into the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has become a hot topic online. Many people want to know if Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter met the criteria for admission to the prestigious institution, which typically falls in the 99-100 percentile range. A curious X user recently asked and tagged an associate professor at IIM Ahmedabad, "Prof Promila Agarwal, Navya making to IIMA news on SM is going big. Did she really get that crazy 99.99 percentile?" Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What did the professor say about the Navya Naveli Nanda's percentile and CAT exam? The teacher quickly replied and wrote, “She got a solid CV. Btw, you don’t necessarily need a CAT. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for a rigorous program.” She hilariously added with a laughing emoji, “PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing about hard life at IIMA.”

Additionally, Prof. Promila Agarwal provided a link to clarify "Eligibility criteria." As indicated by the official IIMA link, the eligibility measures for ‘Blended Post Graduate Program (BPGP)’ states that the applicant should be a working professional and businessman with at least 3 years of full-time work experience. The candidate must be at least 24 years old (no upper age limit) and possess a bachelor's degree or its equivalent (minimum of 15 years of study) in any field.

About the Navya Naveli Nanda’s admission at IIM Ahmedabad

Navya likewise took to her Instagram where shared a picture of herself outside the IIM-A campus, along with her batchmates. She expressed thanks to the faculty for helping her pass through the CAT/IAT test. Sharing a photograph of herself cutting a cake, Navya stated, "This is Prasad Sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching & preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams.”

One of the BEST teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from." Learning is combined with periodic on-campus sessions in blended PGP. The program usually lasts between 18 and 24 months. It incorporates case studies, pre-recorded lectures, live online classes, and interactive discussions.

More From This Section

All about Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, 26, is the co-founder of Aara Health, a startup based on working on menstrual cleanliness and giving wellbeing solutions for women. She is additionally the host of her podcast, What in Hell Navya, where she examines woman's rights and ladies' job in the society with her grandma and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and her mother Shweta Bachchan.

Navya completed her bachelor's degree in communications from Fordham University in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.