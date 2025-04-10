Home / Entertainment / Jaat OTT release date out: Here's when & where to watch Sunny Deol's movie

Jaat OTT release date out: Here's when & where to watch Sunny Deol's movie

Sunny Deol's Jaat is garnering positive response on its opening day and fans are excited to watch the action drama movie on OTT. Here's where and where you can watch

Sunny Deol's ‘Jaat'
Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’
New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sunny Deol marks a comeback to the big screen with his power-packed film Jaat, which hit theatres today, April 10, 2025. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action drama pairs Deol with Randeep Hooda in a fiery clash of grit, justice, and raw emotion—setting the stage for a high-voltage showdown fans have been eagerly waiting for.
 
Jaat is getting positive responses from fans despite clashing with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly at the box office. Although, today is the first day of Jaat at the box office, the discussion has erupted among Deol's fans about its OTT release. 

Jaat OTT partner revealed

After its theatrical run, Sunny Deol's Jaat will be available for streaming on Netflix. The release date is still not known.
 
As per the standard release window for Bollywood movies, Jaat is expected to release on the OTT platform after completing two months at theatres, which is around late May or early June. Fans are curious to watch the action-drama movie sitting at their home.

Jaat box office collection day 1

According to reports, Jaat movie has earned around Rs 2 crore so far and by the end of the day the number is likely to cross Rs 10 crore.

Will there be a sequel to Jaat?

“Definitely, if people like the movie and the character,” said Sunny Deol while interacting with Pinkvilla Masterclass. During the interaction, the 67-year-old actor said, “And definitely ek picture chalegi aur woh character logon ko accha lagega and jo cheezein pasand aayi tabhi uska part 2 banta hai nahi toh nahi ban sakta (And definitely if a movie becomes a hit and people like that character and only if they like the things, then its part 2 can be made, otherwise it cannot be made).”

Jaat advance booking

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, Jaat movie has earned around Rs 6.27 crore through advance booking.

Jaat movie release date

Sunny Deol’s Jaat was released in theatres on April 10, 2025.

More about Jaat

Jaat is a 2025 Hindi-language action thriller movie written and directed by Gopichand Malinen, who is making his Hindi debut. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.
 
The movie features Sunny Deol in the lead role alongside Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and others in supporting roles. 
 
Made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, the 153-minute movie is garnering positive reviews from fans and critics alike.
