Not Just Kunal Kamra! These Celebs Also Said No to Bigg Boss Offers

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently revealed that he was given the chance to compete in the next season of Bigg Boss, but he turned it down, saying he would rather be in a "mental hospital." He posted an Instagram story that purportedly showed a WhatsApp conversation between him and a casting director.

In the meantime, apart from the comedian Kunal Kamra, Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover, Shivin Narang, and Faisal Khan too declined offers to compete on Bigg Boss Hindi. Here is a list

5 Celebs who said ‘NO’ to Bigg Boss (Hindi)

1. Divyanka Tripathi: According to reports, the skilled actress Divyanka Tripathi has declined multiple offers to compete on Bigg Boss. Divyanka, who is known for being reserved, said she finds it difficult to spend extended periods of time apart from her family. Reality shows like Bigg Boss are inappropriate for her lifestyle since she would rather keep her personal life private and concentrate on projects that complement her acting career.

2. Jennifer Winget: Jennifer Winget, who is well-known for her stirring performances, allegedly turned down offers from Bigg Boss. She stated that she would rather participate in scripted dramas that test her acting abilities than reality TV. Jennifer prioritizes roles that fit her artistic vision and values professionalism and privacy.

3. Karan Singh Grover: Grover has turned down multiple approaches to compete on Bigg Boss. He said that he feels reality shows do not fit with his interests or personality, hence he prefers acting and hosting duties. Karan continues to put more of an emphasis on playing roles that test his skills than on publicity.

4. Faisal Khan: According to Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother, he declined to compete on Bigg Boss for private reasons. He revealed that he did not enjoy the format of the show and that he preferred opportunities like TV serials. Faisal keeps looking for positions that better fit his career and artistic goals.

5. Shivin Narang: Shivin Narang, best known for his role in Beyhadh 2, decided to turn down Bigg Boss offers in order to concentrate on his acting career. He is steadfast in his resolve to carve out a space for himself in the business and chooses assignments that highlight his acting prowess and versatility over reality TV.