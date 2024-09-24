Bigg Boss Season 18: Check premiere date, time, contestants and more

Salman Khan is returning to television with the 18th season of popular reality show, Bigg Boss, which is scheduled to premiere on October 6. This is Salman Khan's 14th consecutive season as host.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the 18th edition. The show has already started gaining buzz around the grand premiere, contestants, and other details. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp When and where to watch Bigg Boss Season 18? The latest season of Bigg Boss Season 18 will also premiere on ColorsTV on October 6 at 9 pm. The audience can also watch the latest episode live on previous episodes on JioCinema.

What is the new theme for BB house?

The official social media handle of Colors TV has shared the promo of Bigg Boss Season 18 hinting at a new theme for the BB house. The latest promo wrote, ''Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega!'' The new season will have a time-like theme for the new interior of the house.

Who are the possible contestants of Bigg Boss Season 18?

There are several contestants in Bigg Boss season 18. According to reports, contestants include Nia Sharma, Akriti Negi, Digvijay Rathee, Harsh Beniwal, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sameera Reddy, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Karan Patel, Surbhi Jyothi Dalljiet Kaur, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Singha Roy.

What would be the prize money for Bigg Boss 18?

The prize money for Bigg Boss season 18 is expected to be around 50 lakh. Last year, Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss trophy.

What is the theme for Bigg Boss 18?

The theme for the latest edition is ‘Time Ka Taandav’. The makers have shared the promo on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premier 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Salman Khan could be seen saying, “Is baar Bigg Boss dekhenge ghar walo ka future, toh kaun badlega apni written kismaat? Dekho, aab hoga time ka tandaav” (This time Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates, so who will change their retained luck? Look, now there will be a frantic dance of time.)