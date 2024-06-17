With the launch of her debut children’s picture book and her declaration of her intention to create a series for young readers, actor Alia Bhatt has begun a new chapter in her career as a storyteller.

This past Sunday, she showcased, ‘Ed Finds A Home’ the first part in her children’s book series under the Ed-a-Mamma brand, radiating happiness as she shared the second on Instagram.

Alia captioned her Instagram post, “A new journey begins,” announcing the beginning of an engaging series within the Ed-a-Mamma universe. She credited Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla, and @tanvibhat.draws, fellow storytellers, for their inventiveness in bringing the book to life.





Alia Bhatt with her debut book

On Instagram, she shared a first look of her book. The actor wrote as she shared a picture of herself with happiness as she held her first book in her hand. She said, “Ed Finds a Home is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead.” A close-up of the book is featured in one of the pictures.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home’: Theme

The story of a dog who meets a young girl named Alia in ‘The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home’ is heartwarming. Despite not having a home, Ed is filled with love and optimism for the world.

Alia is a sweet young girl who possesses a hidden superpower. When Ed and Alia first meet, they make each other their home. While Alia becomes Ed’s safest place, Ed assists Alia in looking within and becoming the best version of herself.

The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home: About the author and illustrator

Tanvi Bhat, the illustrator, and Alia Bhatt, the book’s author, collaborated on Ed Finds A Home. Tanvi Bhat, who is known for her illustrations in children’s books, likes to make pictures by using gouache and watercolour.

In contrast, Alia Bhatt is an actress who has appeared in numerous films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, Brahmastra, Dear Zindagi, and Darlings. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's husband, is the father of their one-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home’: Price

The book is priced at Rs 259 on Amazon. The book is available for Rs 299 on the official Edamamma website.

The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home: Where to buy?

“You can now find the books accessible on the web, and in significant book shops,” Alia posted on Instagram as she shared the first look of her recently launched book. Both the official websites of Edamamma and Amazon carry the book.