JioHotstar subscription plans: Know pricing, features and important FAQs

After Jio and Disney's merger, the company officially initiated a joint venture, JioHotstar. The new streaming platform now offers content from both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, and it is expected to be a strong competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The new version will begin with sports, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, and English Premier League football, all under one platform.

Apart from sports, JioHotstar will offer services and content from major international studios like Disney, Warner Bros., HBO, NBCUniversal Peacock, and Paramount.

JioHotstar new plans

With the announcement of the new platform, the company has announced new plans as well. Now, the company will offer combined services of Jio and Hotstar at new rates.

JioHotstar Mobile Plan

The basic plan of the new JioHostar Mobile plan is priced at Rs. 149 and its validity is three months. There is also a yearly subscription plan as well with a price tag of Rs. 499 per year.

The ad-supported plan allows users to watch all the JioHotstar content and this is for only one device. One can watch the content in 720p quality.

JioHotstar Super Plan

The next plan is the JioHotstar Super subscription plan which comes with a price tag of Rs 299 for three months and its yearly plan is priced at Rs. 899 per year. This plan also supports advertisement.

One can watch the content on all supported platforms, like mobile, web, Smart TVs, and more in full HD 1080p quality.

JioHotstar Premium Plan

JioHotstar also has a Premium subscription plan which is available in monthly and yearly subscriptions and its price is Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. This JioHotstar plan can be used on up to four devices at a time.

Plan Price (3 Months) Price (Yearly) Devices Resolution Ad-Supported Additional Features JioHotstar Mobile ₹149 ₹499 1 (Mobile Only) 720p Yes - JioHotstar Super ₹299 ₹899 2 1080p (Full HD) Yes Works on mobile, web, Smart TVs JioHotstar Premium ₹299 (Monthly) ₹1,499 4 4K (2160p) No (except Live) Dolby Vision support Users can enjoy an ad-free experience with this premium plan, however, Live content will support ads. This plan allows people to watch the content in 4K 2160p quality and it also supports Dolby Vision as well.