Valentine's Day special: 5 best romantic movies to watch with your partner

For all the movie lovers out there, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to enjoy some heartwarming romantic films with your partner.

Hindi cinema has gifted us with timeless love stories that can reignite the spark in your relationship and deepen your love for your partner.

Whether you prefer classic tales of eternal love or modern love stories, each story is filled with passion and drama. Many OTT platforms have an array of options for you.

To make your Valentine’s Day 2025 special, we have curated a list of must-watch Hindi romantic movies available on various streaming services. Get ready to experience love, longing, and magical moments with these unforgettable films.

Top 5 romantic movies to watch this Valentine's Day

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a film that beautifully combines romance, ambition, and adventure, centres on Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone), two individuals who cross paths while travelling to Manali on a trip. Naina is cautious and responsible, but Bunny is carefree and obsessed with travelling the world. Life takes them in various directions as they part ways, only to reunite years later.

2. Jab We Met (2007)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Jab We Met is a timeless movie that perfectly balances romance, fun, and self-discovery. Geet (Kareena Kapoor), a vibrant and carefree woman, meets sad businessman Aditya (Shahid Kapoor). Their shared journey unexpectedly changes both of their lives. One of the greatest Hindi love films for Valentine's Day, it features memorable dialogues, music that still makes us feel good, and enduring romance.

3. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Where to Watch: Netflix and Youtube

With one set in the 1960s and the other in the present, this movie compares romance in two distinct eras. Veer (Rishi Kapoor) and Harleen (Giselli Monteiro) exhibit a more traditional, devoted love, whilst Jai (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera (Deepika Padukone) value pragmatic, career-driven partnerships. The movie looks at how love is fundamentally ageless and unchangeable even in the face of changing circumstances.

4. Barfi! (2012)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Barfi, one of the greatest romantic films in Bollywood, honours purity and unwavering

love. The narrative of Jilmil (Priyanka Chopra), an autistic woman, and Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), a guy with hearing and speech impairments, is told in this romantic Hindi film. Their love is pure, untarnished by social pressures, and unspoken. It reminds us that love is about acceptance rather than perfection and is a welcome change from

popular romances.

5. Rockstar (2011)

Where to watch: Jiocinema

Rockstar, a Hindi romantic film unlike any other, centres on Janardhan/Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor), a singer from a small town whose love for music is sparked by heartbreak. The tale is taken into a whirlwind of emotions, music, and self-destruction through his tragic yet unforgettable romance with Heer (Nargis Fakhri). The film is made much more memorable by A.R. Rahman's soulful soundtrack.