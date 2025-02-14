Chhaava box office collection day 1: Vicky's movie headed for strong start

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Chhaava is a historical drama which is all set for a remarkable opening, after being released in theatres across the world today.

The best thing about the movie is that it has already made over Rs 11 crore through advance booking.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has made around Rs 13.78 crore by selling more than 4.87 lakh tickets in over 14,063 screenings nationwide.

The movie is expected to mint around Rs 23 to 25 crores on its opening day which would be a record-breaking number for its lead actor Vicky Kaushal.

Chhaava box office collection day 1

Sacnilk reported that the movie has made around Rs 11 crore (at the time of writing). This number will surely increase manifolds by the end of the day, thanks to the movie’s positive word-of-mouth.

Chhaava movie cast

Chhaava movie Cast List and lead roles. Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh Ashutosh Rana Divya Dutta Pradeep Singh Rawat

Also Read

Chhaava movie release date

Chhaava was released in theatres across the world on February 14, 2025.

About Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language historical action movie based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The movie is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The movie is made with a budget of Rs 130 crore.

Vicky Kaushal’s other movies that did well on Box Office are Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham and Uri. These movies portray him as a perfect fit for the role of the Maratha leader.