John Wick anime feature film confirmed, to reveal character's unknown past

Great news for all anime lovers and John Wick universe fans as Co-creator Chad Stahelski revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that the anime is actively in production.

"We can be a little bit more crazy and nutty in the anime, and we can be a lot more explicit in our storytelling and world building on the TV show. So those are exciting to us without seeming repetitive, and that's where we're putting our energies right now," Stahelski explained.

According to the director, the anime medium will allow creators to go a bit crazy and nutty. John Wick fans can rejoice as the anime feature will finally answer the most intriguing questions about the past life of the legendary assassin–like why did John Wick retire in the first place and switch to a peaceful married life?

Action thriller series co-creator Chad Stahelski previously worked as a stunt double for John Wick star Keanu Reeves in The Matrix franchise. The journey began a decade ago when the actor was forced out of retirement seeking the murder of his beloved dog, a gift from his deceased wife.

The series is taking another turn with the development of its anime movie as the TV show and another new spinoff, Donnie Yen's Caine. Though the makers confirmed last year that the script for the fifth instalment of John Wick is ready, anime fans are excited to see the thriller anime adaptation.

Is there a confirmed John Wick anime release date?

The anime movie is in production, however, the release date is not yet confirmed.

About John Wick

John Wick is an American action-thriller movie created by Derek Kolsgtad following the exploitation of John Wick, a former hitman who returned to the world of the underworld after the death of his dog.

The first instalment of John Wick was released in 2014 followed by three requests such as Chapter 2 in 2017, Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, and Chapter 4 in 2023. The director of all four movies, Chad Stahelski, also confirmed that the fifth instalment is also in the works.