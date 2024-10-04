OTT releases this week: From The GOAT to CTRL; Top movies, shows to watch

From a comiof-age romantic comedy to a cyber-thriller, this week's latest OTT releases offer a variety of movies or series on different OTT platforms. Irrespective of what you like, this week offers something to everyone in multiple genres such as comedy, thriller, action and a much-needed drama. The GOAT The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is a Tamil action-thriller movie featuring superstar Vijay in a dual role. The movie revolves around Gandhi, the former leader of an anti-terrorism squad, who reunites with his squad members to address the problems which stemmed from their previous actions. The Goat features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Mohan, Yogi Babu, and Yugendran in crucial roles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Release Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Heartstopper season 3

Heartstopper is a recently released British romantic comedy-drama series. The series is based on Alice Oseman's web comic and graphic novel of the same name. The show tells the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay schoolboy. Spring falls in love with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). The eight-episode-long Heartstopper explores themes of romance, friendship, aspirations and happiness.

Release Date: October 3

Where to Watch: Netflix

CTRL

CTRL is a cyber-thriller movie featuring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the key roles. Ananya and Vihaan portray the roles of influencer couple Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas, respectively. When Joe betrays Nella, she heads to an Artificial Intelligence app to put him away from her life, but things change drastically when the application takes control. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Release Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Signature

The Signature is a Hindi-language drama movie that tells the story of an elderly man whose life takes a tragic turn when his wife becomes critically ill and is hospitalised. The man (portrayed by Anupam Kher) faces severe financial and emotional challenges to save his wife. Despite his growing hopelessness, he asks for support from an old friend who helps him navigate his difficulties. The Gajendra Ahire directorial features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Neena Kulkarni and others in lead roles.

Release Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Zee5

Manvat Murders

Ashish Avinash Bende-directed Manvat Murders is a Marathi crime-thriller series which is written by Girish Joshi. The series is an adaptation of the book Footprints on the Sand of Crime by Ramakant S Kulkarni. The series features Ashutosh Gowariker, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Release Date: October 4

Where to Watch: Sony LIV