Home / Entertainment / K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

Moonbin's family had asked fans to respect their plans for a quiet funeral service. Fans were in shock, and they bombarded social media with messages

New Delhi
K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The devotees of K-pop awakened to stunning news on Thursday. An individual from the boy band Astro, Moonbin, died at 25 years old. On Thursday, the news was posted in Korean on the official Instagram account of the boy band and Moonbin's music label Fantagio.
Fantagio expressed his regret to the fans in the lengthy note for leaking bad news. Moonbin, a member of ASTRO had suddenly left us on April 19 and became a star in the sky. "The ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock," the note read. "Though it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother," the note continued.


K-pop star Moonbin: Highlights
    • Moonbin began his career as an actor and model before joining the well-known K-pop boy band ASTRO.

      
    • He also started acting when he was young and starred as the younger Kim Bum in the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers'.
      
    • Moonbin joined in Fantagio's training program as a child before eventually joining ASTRO. He made his band debut on February 23, 2016. 
      
    • The K-Pop singer also joined ASTRO's first subgroup, Moonbin & Sanha, which debuted on September 14, 2020.
      
    • In May, Moonbin and Sanha were supposed to perform at the Dream Concert, which is one of the largest joint K-pop concerts in South Korea. However, the plan has now been put on hold.

    • It was unknown what caused the death. In their report, the local media cited the police, who stated that Moonbin was discovered unresponsive on Wednesday evening in his Seoul apartment in the posh Gangnam neighbourhood. 
    • According to a number of reports, the Astro member's manager discovered Moonbin's body at the residence of the K-pop star and reported it to the police.
      

Topics :artistYoung artistsSouth Korea

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Also Read

Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch goes on sale with introductory offer on Flipkart

Zepp Health announces India-exclusive Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch, launch soon

Zepp Health to launch India-exclusive Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch on Nov 22

Grammys 2023: Adele wins 'Best Pop Solo Performance' for 'Easy On Me'

Zepp Health to launch Amazfit Band 7 fitness wearable on Nov 8: Know more

South Indian films outshine others in 2022, may maintain trend in 2023: CII

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Warner Brothers closing in on deal for Harry Potter online TV series

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, music launched: Find the details here

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story