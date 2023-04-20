K-pop star Moonbin, an Astro band star passes away at 25, no cause of death



Fantagio expressed his regret to the fans in the lengthy note for leaking bad news. Moonbin, a member of ASTRO had suddenly left us on April 19 and became a star in the sky. "The ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock," the note read. "Though it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother," the note continued. The devotees of K-pop awakened to stunning news on Thursday. An individual from the boy band Astro, Moonbin, died at 25 years old. On Thursday, the news was posted in Korean on the official Instagram account of the boy band and Moonbin's music label Fantagio.

K-pop star Moonbin: Highlights • Moonbin began his career as an actor and model before joining the well-known K-pop boy band ASTRO.

• He also started acting when he was young and starred as the younger Kim Bum in the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers'.

• Moonbin joined in Fantagio's training program as a child before eventually joining ASTRO. He made his band debut on February 23, 2016.

• The K-Pop singer also joined ASTRO's first subgroup, Moonbin & Sanha, which debuted on September 14, 2020.

• In May, Moonbin and Sanha were supposed to perform at the Dream Concert, which is one of the largest joint K-pop concerts in South Korea. However, the plan has now been put on hold.



• According to a number of reports, the Astro member's manager discovered Moonbin's body at the residence of the K-pop star and reported it to the police. • It was unknown what caused the death. In their report, the local media cited the police, who stated that Moonbin was discovered unresponsive on Wednesday evening in his Seoul apartment in the posh Gangnam neighbourhood.



