Kangana Ranaut postpones 'Emergency' movie release for election campaign

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is contesting from Mandi constituency, Himachal Pradesh. She announced on Thursday that due to her political engagements and election campaigning, she has postponed the release of her most anticipated movie 'Emergency.'

Ranaut will portray the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie was scheduled to hit theatres on June 14.

The 'Manikarnika' actress took to Instagram to share her heartfelt poster expressing her gratitude for the support she has received over the period. She also shed light on her commitments to her duties towards the nation and her political responsibilities during this crucial period.

She said her heart is filled with love pouring in from her fans. The statement further reads that Kangana prioritises her duty to the nation and commitment to serving the country.

The announcement garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some expressed disappointment with the delay, some have praised her dedication to her political aspirations.

More about 'Emergency'

'Emergency' is an upcoming Hindi-language biographical political drama that is written, directed, and produced by Kangana Ranaut. The movie also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in other key roles.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah and the music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara. The 'Emergency' aims to fascinate audiences with the portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.