Home / Entertainment / Srikanth box office collection Day 5; Rajkumar's movie remains steady

Srikanth box office collection Day 5; Rajkumar's movie remains steady

Rajkumar Rao and Jyothika's second collaboration has been released and it is showing steady growth at the box office. The movie was released in theatres on May 10, 2024

Srikanth box office collection Day 5
Srikanth box office collection Day 5
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajkumar Rao and Jyothika-starrer, Srikanth, is doing well at the box office. The movie features Rajkumar Rao in the lead role as Srikanth, while Jyothika plays the role of Srikanth's mother. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under the banner of Chalk and Cheese Films and T-Series Films.

This is the second time when Rajkumar and Jyothika collaborated after Roohi. Srikanth movie has garnered mixed reviews from both fans and critics and its IMDb rating is 8.2.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collection was Rs 1.50 crore (early estimates). The domestic collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 16.46 crore, while it has garnered Rs 19.45 crore across the world.

On its opening day, the movie minted Rs 2.25 crore at the box office, while on the second day, the movie collected Rs 4.2 crore. However, the collection of the movie peaked on Sunday (Day 3) when it earned Rs 5.25 crore. 

The collection of the movie started dropping after Sunday (Day 4), when it minted Rs 1.65 crore. On the fifth day, the movie collection was quite similar to the previous day (Day 5), when it earned Rs 1.6 crore. 

What is the cast of Srikanth movie?

Here is the cast of Srikanth movie:
  • Rajkummar Rao 
  • Jyothika 
  • Alaya F 
  • Sharad Kelkar 
  • Jameel Khan 
  • Srinivas Beesetty 
  • Anusha Nuthul 

About Srikanth

Srikanth is a Hindi-language biographical movie which revolves around Srikanth Bolla who is a visually impaired industrialist and has founded Bollant Industries. The shooting for the movie started in November 2022 and concluded in January 2023. It was initially scheduled to release in theatres in September 2032, but later hit theatres on May 10, 2024, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

According to several reports, the Srikanth movie budget was Rs 40-50 crore. The running time of the movie is 134 minutes.

Also Read

Srikanth box office collections; Rajkummar's magic fades as earnings dip

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Fighter box office collection Day 1: Hrithik's movie expects to earn 25 cr

Dunki Day 1 box office collection: SRK movie expected to perform well

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddharth's movie may observe drop today

Salman firing case: Haryana's Singh helped co-accused to join Bishnoi gang

India platform renamed as 'Bharat Pavilion' at 77th Cannes Film Festival

National Dengue Day 2024: Check date, history, significance and more

Srikanth box office collections; Rajkummar's magic fades as earnings dip

Firing outside Salman's home: One more member of Lawrence gang arrested

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Box OfficeHindi moviesBollywoodBox office

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story