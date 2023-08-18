Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Here's how to play KBC 'Play Along'

How to Play KBC Play along?
- First download the Sony Liv App from Play Store or App Store.
- Log in to the Sony Liv App, and if not already registered, make sure to sign up first.
- When the show air live, navigate to the KBC Live tab
- In the KBC live section, there is a KBC Play Along tab where question pops up
- You will see the question on your screen in sync with the contestant's screen on the TV.
- Keep answering the questions
- Each correct answer will give you points, and the user who achieves the most scores becomes eligible to win amazing rewards.