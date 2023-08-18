Home / Entertainment / Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Here's how to play KBC 'Play Along'

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Here's how to play KBC 'Play Along'

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 started again on August 14. The show didn't change its 'Play Along' segment allowing the viewers to play the game at home

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
KBC season 15

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Bollywood superstar is again hosting the show and he has spellbinding questions for the contestants up his sleeve this time around. 

KBC is India's most-watched quiz-based reality show which started its newest season from August 14 this year. 

The show has made several changes in the season this year, but what it has not changed is its 'Play Along' segment. The segment was included in the year 2018 for the first time, and since then, it has become an important part of the show as this segment has increased the show's popularity and viewership.

How to Play KBC Play along?

To play KBC play along, the users need to download Sony Liv App. Here's how to play KBC Play along:
  • First download the Sony Liv App from Play Store or App Store.
  • Log in to the Sony Liv App, and if not already registered, make sure to sign up first.
  • When the show air live, navigate to the KBC Live tab
  • In the KBC live section, there is a KBC Play Along tab where question pops up
  • You will see the question on your screen in sync with the contestant's screen on the TV.
  • Keep answering the questions
  • Each correct answer will give you points, and the user who achieves the most scores becomes eligible to win amazing rewards.

When and where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati?

KBC broadcasts live on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST. The show also streams live on the Sony Liv app as well.

What is Super Sandook in KBC season 15?

Season 15 of KBC has added a new segment called 'Super Sandook' for its players to save their luck. This 'Super Sandook' allows the competitors a chance to make up their lost ground.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Number of crorepati employees at ITC, HUL, United Spirits up nearly 25% YoY

What is new medical registration system and why doctors are concerned?

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

SRK's son Aryan gets trolled over fashion line, jacket costs Rs 2 lakh

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Ghoomer Movie: Release date, where to watch, OTT streaming and ticket price

AP Dhillon Web Series: Cast, OTT streaming, release date, where to watch

A new snake species named after Harrison Ford, and it's not his first

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Deol's movie soon to cross 300 crore

Topics :reality tvAmitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega CrorepatiKaun Banega CrorepatiEntertainment

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story