Kerala TET October 2023 application process to begin today, check details

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is to start the Kerala TET October 2023 application process today, November 6, 2023. The last date for registration is November 17, 2023

Image used for representation purpose only

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will open the registration window for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) October 2023 on November 6. Interested candidates can visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to some sources, candidates can register for the Kerala TET October 2023 till November 17, 2023. The last date to take the printout is November 18, 2023. 

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card on December 20, 2023, and the examination will be conducted on December 29 and 30, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts - the first will take place from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Application fee for the Kerala TET
The application fee for SC/ST and differently abled candidates is Rs 250, and the fee for other categories is Rs 500/-. The payment can only be made through online mode only. Candidates who need more details about the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 can go through ktet.kerala.gov.in.

What is the eligibility for Kerala TET October 2023?
Candidates who have successfully cleared the Primary stage of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will not be required to take the KTET category 1 exam. Candidates who have passed the elementary state of CTET will be exempt from appearing in the KTET category 2 exam. 


Along with all this, individuals qualifying for the examination, such as NET, SEP, MPhil, PhD or who hold a degree in MEd are not required to sit for Category 1 to 4. Furthermore, candidates who have cleared the KTET Category 3 will also be eligible for Category 2.

How to register for Kerala TET October 2023?
Here are the steps to register for the Kerala TET examination:
  1. Visit the official website, i.e., ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, check for the Kerala TET October 2023 registration link.
  3. Register yourself and log into your account
  4. Fill out the application form with the necessary details and make the payment.
  5. You can take the printout for future reference.

Topics :Kerala resultEntrance ExamsTeachers

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

