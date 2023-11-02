Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki: Raju Hirani's film's teaser released

The first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki" was released on the actor's birthday on Thursday.

Referred to as "Drop 1", the teaser shows Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) and a group of men walking across a desert, dressed in black, as a man shoots at them. The teaser also features Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Vicky Kaushal, too, appears in a cameo appearance.

Dunki revolves around Hardy, who desperately wants to move to London along with his friends. In the teaser, Taapsee Pannu is seen as a character named Manu, and Vicky Kaushal stars as Sukhi. It appears that the film is set in Punjab, where youngsters are keen on moving abroad as they search for a better life.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), SRK wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here... #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas. (sic)."

What is Dunki?

Releasing on December 22, Dunki is based on an illegal immigration technique named "Donkey Flight".

"Donkey flight" refers to a technique where migrants from India use an illegal route to enter the country of their choice. The term is based on a Punjabi idiom, which means "to hop from place to place". Under this, travel agencies promise guaranteed visas to the country and take hefty amounts of money from interested people.

Who is Raju Hirani?

Rajkumar Hirani, popularly known as Raju Hirani, is an Indian director, producer and editor and is known for his works in Hindi films. Recipient of several accolades, including four National Film Awards, he is often referred to as one of the most successful filmmakers of Indian cinema.

Born in 1962, Hirani started his career as a film editor and later shifted to ad films. He edited his first film as a professional editor for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Mission Kashmir (2000).

What are Raju Hirani's other films?

Raju Hirani has films such as Sanju, which was a massive hit.

What are Shah Rukh Khan's recent films?

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan starred in Jawan, which have grossed over Rs 2100 crore worldwide.

How did Jawan perform at the box office?

Jawan, co-written and directed by Atlee, and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, starred Shah Rukh Khan, along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone. The film was a massive success with a worldwide box office collection of Rs 1069.85 crore gross. The film was the second biggest hit of all times after Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in terms of viewership. It made box office collections of Rs 640.42 crore gross at the Indian box office.

How did Pathaan perform at the box office?

Pathaan, an action thriller film, was co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

The film collected Rs 1,038.00 crore at the global box office, while in India, it earned Rs 543 crore. Both Pathaan made Shah Rukh Khan, the first actor in India whose films collected more than Rs 2,000 crore on the global box office.