Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser is out: Here's how fans and critics reacted

Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of his most awaited movie Dunki on his 58th birthday, November 2, 2023. SRK shared the movie on X. This is the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.

The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role along with other fellow stars like Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, and others.

The Dunki Drop 1 teaser begins with a bunch of people running in a desert to save their lives from a goon. After a second, the teaser moves to Punjab and shows five friends – SRK (Hardy) and his four other friends – who are keen to go to London.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser on X Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of his upcoming movie Dunki on social media platform, X. He shared the 1 minute 48 seconds teaser with the caption "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas." Dunki fans and critics' reaction

This is SRK's year as he has already given two blockbusters this year, and each of his movies has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. This is another most awaited movie by Shah Rukh Khan and it is also expected to do magical earning at the box office as it is a Raj Kumar Hirani movie.

As soon as SRK posted the teaser on X, his fans and critics started giving their reactions.

One of the users wrote, "You shine in stories geared toward the real & simple folk. I love that we get to go on this journey & watch them try to achieve their dreams.

I love #DunkyDrop1 I learned #Dunky is going to be a tearjerker, I know you look wonderful in it & I know your name, Hardy I can’t wait"

Another X user wrote, "Sureshot blockbuster 3 industry hits in the same year. This record will be carved on stones. No one can break it!"

"Another 1000 cr loading " an X user commented.

A user could be seen praising Rajkumar Hirani and he wrote “There’s something nice about Rajkumar Hirani movies from the word go. #Dunki is giving a wonderful vibe .. looks like a wonderful family entertainer with some underlying message."

Movie critic Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and said, "SRK - RAJKUMAR HIRANI: ‘DUNKI’ TEASER IS HERE… The video unit is EXCEPTIONAL… #DunkiDrop1 - a glimpse into the world of #Dunki - arrives on #SRK’s birthday today… In cinemas on #Christmas2023."