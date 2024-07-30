Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Why was Asim Riaz evicted from show? Details inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by producer Rohit Shetty, is perhaps the most discussed show on TV right now. On the July 28 episode, the reality TV show made headlines after contestant and the rapper Asim Riaz got into a verbal fight with Rohit Shetty and team. Asim was subsequently evicted from the show. The first episode of the new season included a ton of drama and clashes. Rohit presented all the 12 celebrity contenders of the fourteenth season including Krishna Shroff, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among others. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14's new episodes stream on JioCinema and air on ColorsTV each Saturday and Sunday.

What is the matter of Asim Riaz being eliminated from KKK14?

The trouble begins in between a task where Asim, Aashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnan had to gather flags from a seesaw. Aashish and Niyati ended the task and saved themselves from eviction. But, Asim failed to do so.

As a result, the others advised Asim to accept responsibility for his failure. However, Asim informed the team that the challenge was impossible, and said “Do it in front of me. I won’t take a rupee from you guys. If you do it, I won’t take a rupee, camera is on.”

Asim went into a verbal tussle with the host Rohit Shetty where sharp words were exchanged. He likewise called his co-challengers 'losers' and was called out by Rohit. After viewing the rehearsal video of the task he failed to complete, Asim, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, later expressed his apologies.





Netizens react to the elimination of Asim Riaz from KKK14

After backlash over him "disrespecting" Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants, the producers, and the host, his fans on X are now trending "We are with you Asim" and defending the Kashmiri model.

A fan tweeted, "Self respect always comes first. @imrealasim keep shining bright! Your strength and dignity are truly inspiring! WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM." Another wrote, "Asim Riaz has clearly said it: apology should be loud as disrespect. Proud to be supporting someone that know is worth PS: People disrespect in public but apologises in private."

A fan also tweeted a clip from the show, and stated, "Rohit Shitty: 'Sun meri baat warna idhar hi uthaake patak dunga (Listen to me or else I will beat you)'. Sigma male Asim Riaz coming in front him.@Colors show us unedited version of episode. WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM." Another says, "Asim Riaz is dominating the trends, with his fans showing strong support. The hype around him on the show is real!"

Brother Umar Riaz Comes in support of Asim's elimination from KKK14

In the midst of this, Umar Riaz, Asim's brother has supported Asim Riaz. Umar recently posted a cryptic message on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle about "degrading" other people.

“Dont degrade someone to a level that their worst demons comes out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!” it says.