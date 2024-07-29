Robert Downey Jr to return as villain Dr Doom in next Marvel movie

Robert Downey Jr, popularly known for his role as Iron Man, is set to make his return in a big way to the Marvel Studios . According to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the latest movie in the Avenger series, i.e., 'Avengers Doomsday', will feature RDJ as a villain called Dr Doom. The Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed this at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

The iconic face of the Avenger series revealed himself on the stage at Hall H as the new Fantastic Four Villain, Doctor Doom. The news has created a huge buzz on social media platforms as the development marks his transition from portraying a beloved hero to taking on the iconic complex and iconic role of Doctor Doom.

Downey Jr. surprised crowds at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday night, July 27, as he was dramatically unveiled in the new role during a Marvel panel.

While unveiling his character for the forthcoming MCU movie, Downey announced, “New mask, same task.”

The iconic character is a longtime Fantastic Four villain Victor Von Doom who is also set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

The Russo brothers returns

During the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also announced the return of the Russo brothers – Joe and Anthony Russo – who will direct the upcoming movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Earlier, the Russo brothers directed four Marvel movies – Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

While interacting with the exciting crowd, Joe and Anthony Russo told the crowd that they jumped at the chance to direct Secret Wars, calling it "the biggest story that Marvel comics ever told" and they revealed that they first "fell in love with comics."

According to the Russos, there is a special character who needs to do Secret Wars Justice, which sets up the introduction of the notorious Doctor Doom. In Hall H, many people were standing in Doom masks and suddenly one of them stepped forward revealing himself as Downey. The crowd started chanting RDJ!

The Russo brothers started their production company, AGBO Production, which has produced several great movies, including Everything Everywhere All at Once which has earned seven Academy Awards, their Citadel franchise is the second most watched show in the history of Amazon Prime. Their Netflix venture is the most watched content, i.e., Extraction emerging as their most successful franchise to date.

The MCU has confirmed that the Avengers: Doomsday is all set to hit theatres in May 2026.