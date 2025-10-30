Home / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 19: Does host Salman Khan get paid ₹150-200 cr? Makers clarify

Actor Salman Khan's fee for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss is a subject of conversation every season. This year too, several reports say that the actor charges between Rs 120-150 cr

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Every season, discussions centre on actor Salman Khan's compensation for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss. According to a number of recent reports, the actor likely demanded between Rs 120 and Rs 150 crore to host season 19. 
 
However, in a recent interview, Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India) opened up about the superstar’s fees buzz. He also addressed the Weekend ka Vaar episodes. 
 
Bigg Boss 19, or 'Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar', premiered on August 24, 2025, with episodes streaming first on JioHotstar before airing on Colours TV.

Does Salman Khan get paid ₹150-200 crore for Bigg Boss 19?

When questioned if Salman receives a compensation of about ₹150 and ₹200 crore per season, Rishi dodged exact numbers but praised the actor’s unmatched value to the show.
 
He stated, “This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person.”
 
The producer also asked whether Salman Khan watches every episode of the show. “So, Salman does try to catch episodes, obviously. If he is not able to watch, he watches an hour or two of footage with us on the weekend, to go through all the big points that have happened in the house. So, he sees all of them being played out. He also has a lot of people who he knows watch the show, who call him and give him feedback.”  Also Read: Thamma crosses ₹150 cr globally : Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire act wins big
 
Rishi added, “He has a huge buy-in on what’s happening in the house, what’s happening with the contestant. He has a point of view. We, as the creators of the show, have a point of view in terms of how we are viewing it. We also have a lot of audience feedback that keeps pouring in. So, putting all of that together is how we stitch the weekend together.”
 
The producer further added that the show is not scripted at all. “Whoever knows Salman Khan, it’s not possible to make him say anything that he doesn’t believe in, right? He has his own point of view on whether that particular thing is right or wrong. We discuss, debate, and then we go on the floor".

More about Bigg Boss 19 

"Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar," or "the housemates' government," is the central theme of Bigg Boss season 19. Housemates now have more authority over the house and its regulations thanks to this political-style change. 
 
It has an "Assembly Room" for discussions and decision-making that resembles a parliament. The house, which was designed with a "Cabin in the Woods" motif by Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud, has an Assembly Room for debates, a "App Room" for the popular housemate, and most importantly, no jail.  Also Read: Assam halts all film screenings to honour Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale
 
There were 16 initial participants at the beginning of the season, representing a variety of entertainment backgrounds. These included actors Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, and Neelam Giri; singers Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari; choreographers/influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar; reality TV star Baseer Ali; model Nehal Chudasama; stand-up comedian Pranit More; model/influencer Tanya Mittal; and writer Zeishan Quadri. Later, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar entered as wildcard contestants.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

