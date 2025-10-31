Friday, October 31, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Witcher 4 and more

OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Witcher 4 and more

Whether you are in the mood for romantic comedies, tense thrillers or lighthearted comedies, there are plenty of films to add to your watchlist this weekend. We have created a list of all

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Your favourite OTT platforms are prepared to offer some of the top new releases as the weekend approaches. The upcoming titles will cover a variety of genres, from captivating thrillers to endearing tales. 
 
This week provides everything you need, whether you want to watch some thrilling films and web series or are planning a relaxing weekend. We have therefore compiled a list of the best releases from major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee 5, and others, to make your search easier.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week 

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
 
Release Date: October 31, 2025
 
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Period Drama
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari
 
Chapter 1 of Kantara: A Legend centres on Berme, a young tribal leader of the Kantara Tribe (played by Rishab Shetty). The film examines his confrontation with Kulasekhara, the King of Bangra Kingdom (Jayaram), whose abuse of the people and forest intensifies the conflict. In addition, Panjurli and Guliga, the guardian spirits, are roused to battle the fiend Kulashekara.
 
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
 
Release Date: October 31, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Tovino Thomas
 
Dominic Arun is the writer and director of Lokah Chapter 1: One of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, Chandra is finally going to be available on digital platforms. The film centres on Chandra, an enigmatic young lady who relocates to Bangalore in search of a quiet existence. 
 
But when she uses her magical abilities to save a coworker from an organ trafficking ring, things take a different turn. Sunny, her neighbour, finds out about her abilities at that point. She must now face Sunny and the thugs to live. 
 
The Witcher Season 4
 
Release Date: October 30, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey
 
Now that Liam Hemsworth is playing Geralt, this much-awaited series will pick up where it left off. After being split up, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will have to figure out how to change. 
 
While Yennefer will be creating the magical town, Season 4 will show Geralt navigating the chaos and looking for Ciri. Ciri will also be spotted joining an illegal gang. There will be a lot of adventures this season.
 
IT: Welcome to Derry
 
Release Date: October 27, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Horror
Cast: Taylour Paige, James Remar, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider
 
The sudden disappearance of a youngster named Matty Clements, who comes from an odd family, marks the start of this horror series in 1962. A few weeks later, Matty's buddies set out to find out why he has not been around, and this is when they discover some horrifying facts about a demonic entity. The audience will be glued to their chairs for what comes next.
 
Hedda
 
Release Date: October 29, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Cast: Tessa Thomson, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman
 
Hedda is an American drama film that centres on a young woman who is stuck in a loveless marriage and is based on Henrik Ibsen's most well-known and renowned theatrical play, Hedda Gabler, from 1891. 
 
But when she chooses to control others around her, things take a terrible turn. In addition, things worsen when she begins to deal with negative outcomes, such as her ex-lover's suicide.
 

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

