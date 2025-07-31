Home / Entertainment / Kingdom X reviews: Netizens impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's performance

Kingdom X reviews: Netizens impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's performance

Kingdom X reviews: Netizens were in praise of Vijay Deverakonda's performance in 'Kingdom'. Originally slated to hit theatres on May 30, it was postponed to July 4 due to the Pahalgam terror attack

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda’s latest spy thriller Kingdom has officially hit the big screens across India and abroad in multiple languages, and early reactions from netizens suggest the actor may have delivered one of his finest performances to date. Although reviews are mixed, with some pointing out narrative shortcomings, the film is earning strong praise for its performances, action sequences, and technical finesse.
 
Kingdom was originally scheduled to be released worldwide on 28 March 2025, but was later postponed due to unfinished production work and tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. 

Kingdom movie release date 

Release Date: July 31, 2025
Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi.   

Netizen reactions on Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom'

Netizens have appreciated to Vijay Deverakonda for delivering a “career-best performance” in Kingdom and stated that the movie, although not without its flaws, “finds its rhythm when it matters”.
 
A fan said, “Goosebumps all through the boat fight sequence. Action, emotion, and elevation – this is how it’s done!”
 
“What a movie. Story line and music. Pre-climax lo single shot sequence fans ki treat. Kingdom technical team ki full marks,” added another fan.
 
“Anirudh’s BGM is electric, Vijay’s screen presence unmatched, and that boat sequence? Absolute madness!” another user wrote.
 
Another fan added: “Good 1st half. No deviation from the plot. VD, satyadev, Venkitesh VP .. out of syllabus. Nicely setup for the 2nd half.”
 
“Vijay delivers a career-best performance, backed by Anirudh’s explosive music. What a combo! #Kingdom,” said fan commented.
 
However, a few users also claimed that the storyline of Kingdom is not unique, but said it was “well executed”. 

Kingdom advance booking

Both in India and worldwide, Kingdom performed well when it came to advance bookings. Because of this, it is anticipated that the Vijay Deverakonda film will make between Rs 18 and Rs 20 crore, including pre-sales, on its final day of release. 
 
Vijay Deverakonda will be able to secure the largest opening with just these reservations. For those who are unaware, "Kushi," Vijay's largest opening to date, brought in about Rs 26 crore worldwide. Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the main character. 

More about 'Kingdom'

Kingdom, which is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, was directed by Gautham Tinnanuri. In the movie, Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse play the main parts. The movie is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 
 
For the uninitiated, Deverakonda plays a spy in the movie who is sent to jail for a mission. Bhagyashri Borse is the movie's female lead, while Satyadev Kancharana plays a significant part in addition to Vijay.
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

