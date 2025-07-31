Kingdom X reviews: Netizens impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's performance

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest spy thriller Kingdom has officially hit the big screens across India and abroad in multiple languages, and early reactions from netizens suggest the actor may have delivered one of his finest performances to date. Although reviews are mixed, with some pointing out narrative shortcomings, the film is earning strong praise for its performances, action sequences, and technical finesse.

Kingdom was originally scheduled to be released worldwide on 28 March 2025, but was later postponed due to unfinished production work and tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

• Release Date: July 31, 2025

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi. Netizen reactions on Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' Netizens have appreciated to Vijay Deverakonda for delivering a "career-best performance" in Kingdom and stated that the movie, although not without its flaws, "finds its rhythm when it matters". A fan said, "Goosebumps all through the boat fight sequence. Action, emotion, and elevation – this is how it's done!" "What a movie. Story line and music. Pre-climax lo single shot sequence fans ki treat. Kingdom technical team ki full marks," added another fan. "Anirudh's BGM is electric, Vijay's screen presence unmatched, and that boat sequence? Absolute madness!" another user wrote.

Another fan added: "Good 1st half. No deviation from the plot. VD, satyadev, Venkitesh VP .. out of syllabus. Nicely setup for the 2nd half." "Vijay delivers a career-best performance, backed by Anirudh's explosive music. What a combo! #Kingdom," said fan commented. However, a few users also claimed that the storyline of Kingdom is not unique, but said it was "well executed". Kingdom advance booking Both in India and worldwide, Kingdom performed well when it came to advance bookings. Because of this, it is anticipated that the Vijay Deverakonda film will make between Rs 18 and Rs 20 crore, including pre-sales, on its final day of release.