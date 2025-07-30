Saiyaara box office collection: Ahaan's debut crosses Rs 404 crore globally

Saiyaara box office collection: Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has officially made box office history by surpassing the Rs. 400 crore mark worldwide. The Yash Raj Films-backed romantic musical is now one of the highest-grossing love stories in the history of Indian cinema.

Saiyaara's box office receipts in India were Rs 266 crore. The movie left a lasting impression, posting staggering numbers at the box office. With no fierce competition in sight, Saiyaara is poised to earn another Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office in its second week of release.

Saiyaara enters the Rs 400 crore club at the global box office collection According to a post by Yash Raj Films on their official Instagram handle, the producers of Saiyaara celebrated the Rs 404 crore collection of the movie. They wrote, "#Saiyaara is touching hearts everywhere... " ALSO READ: Saiyaara title track becomes first Indian song to top Spotify Global chart The poster says, "Highest grossing love story in Indian cinema history, Rs 404 crore. (46.84 Million) Worldwide gross. India Rs 318 crore Global Box Office Collection (Rs 260.25 Crore Nett Box Office Collection) Overseas Rs 86 crore Global Box Office Collection (USD 10.01 Million).”

Saiyaara Global Box Office Collection Saiyaara has also produced excellent results at the global box office collection. The film has been well received by viewers in North America, the UK, Australia, the Middle East, and even in developing nations like Nepal, where it has become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, earning Rs. 86 crore from foreign markets. During its second weekend, the movie had an unexpected spike in a number of international territories; in some countries, the gain was over 300%, indicating significant word-of-mouth excitement. In addition to being a financial success, reaching the Rs. 400 crore mark sends a strong message: love dramas still have enormous box office potential when done with passion.

Saiyaara Indian Box Office Collection Since its incredible Indian premiere, the movie has continued to gain traction. Saiyaara has demonstrated incredible endurance at the domestic box office, grossing Rs. 318 crore and earning Rs. 260.25 crore net. Its success in both tier-2 and metropolitan cities highlights the movie's broad popularity and steady pull into its second weekend and the weekdays. About the film, Saiyaara The film, which was produced by Yash Raj Films, poignantly addresses heartache, loss, and love. Aneet Padda plays Vaani Batra, a young writer with early-onset Alzheimer's illness, while rookie Ahaan Pandey plays Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician.