Saiyaara box office collection: Ahaan's debut crosses Rs 404 crore globally

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, with debutants Ahaan and Aneet, has officially entered the box office club of the Rs 400 crore films globally. The film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Saiyaara box office collection: Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has officially made box office history by surpassing the Rs. 400 crore mark worldwide. The Yash Raj Films-backed romantic musical is now one of the highest-grossing love stories in the history of Indian cinema.
 
Saiyaara's box office receipts in India were Rs 266 crore. The movie left a lasting impression, posting staggering numbers at the box office. With no fierce competition in sight, Saiyaara is poised to earn another Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office in its second week of release.

According to a post by Yash Raj Films on their official Instagram handle, the producers of Saiyaara celebrated the Rs 404 crore collection of the movie. They wrote, "#Saiyaara is touching hearts everywhere... "
 
The poster says, "Highest grossing love story in Indian cinema history, Rs 404 crore. (46.84 Million) Worldwide gross. India Rs 318 crore Global Box Office Collection (Rs 260.25 Crore Nett Box Office Collection) Overseas Rs 86 crore Global Box Office Collection (USD 10.01 Million).” 

Saiyaara has also produced excellent results at the global box office collection. The film has been well received by viewers in North America, the UK, Australia, the Middle East, and even in developing nations like Nepal, where it has become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, earning Rs. 86 crore from foreign markets. 
 
During its second weekend, the movie had an unexpected spike in a number of international territories; in some countries, the gain was over 300%, indicating significant word-of-mouth excitement. 
 
In addition to being a financial success, reaching the Rs. 400 crore mark sends a strong message: love dramas still have enormous box office potential when done with passion.

Since its incredible Indian premiere, the movie has continued to gain traction. Saiyaara has demonstrated incredible endurance at the domestic box office, grossing Rs. 318 crore and earning Rs. 260.25 crore net. Its success in both tier-2 and metropolitan cities highlights the movie's broad popularity and steady pull into its second weekend and the weekdays.

The film, which was produced by Yash Raj Films, poignantly addresses heartache, loss, and love. Aneet Padda plays Vaani Batra, a young writer with early-onset Alzheimer's illness, while rookie Ahaan Pandey plays Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician.  
 
The film's success can be attributed in large part to Mohit Suri's emotive narrative and the newfound connection between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The soundtrack of the movie, particularly the number-one title single, has been instrumental in enhancing its cultural influence.
 

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeBollywood

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

