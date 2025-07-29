Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
James Cameron drops 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer, meet deadly new villain

The trailer of the third part, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', was released on July 28. Directed by James Cameron, the film introduces a new villain, and it will be in theatres on Dec 19, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prepare to go back to Pandora! With a new villain, spectacular fights, and breathtaking visuals that will light up the screens, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and the Ash, the third film in the critically acclaimed franchise, promises a scorched new chapter. Just in time for Christmas, it is scheduled to open in theatres on December 19, 2025. Finally, the trailer has been released.
 
Cameron promised fans at the 2024 D23 Expo, “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”   

Watch Avtar Fire and the Ash Trailer Here: 

All about 'Avatar Fire and Ash'

Along with Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Dileep Rao, and others, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña make their comebacks in the movie. Varang, the new antagonist, will be portrayed by Oona Chaplin. Michelle Yeoh and David Thewlis, meanwhile, have joined the cast.
 
The Wind Traders, an airborne Na'vi clan that mostly depends on flight for transport and survival, are presented to viewers. As it becomes apparent that Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) is somehow separated from his family, tension starts to rise. Desperate to go to them, he bravely travels alone over the unstable volcanic landscapes of Pandora. 
 
The Ash People, a ferocious Na'vi group headed by the powerful Varang, are also shown in the movie for the first time. Jake, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their kids face a battle against them. With Varang standing in sharp opposition to Jake and his family, there are hints of a looming civil war among the Na'vi, which sets the stage for a fiercely tribal and personal clash.

Internet reacts to ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Trailer

The recently released trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has sparked a flurry of comments on the internet, and fans are instantly enthralled by the film's emotional and visual impact.
 
One user wrote, “Every second of this trailer felt like a desktop wallpaper (sic),” another person commented, “Earth, Water and now Fire. Jake Sully looking like an action hero with everything he’s been through (sic).”
 
A third fan wrote, “Rest in peace to everyone who loved the first Avatar, as well as to the composer of the first film, James Horner, who was unable to see the beautiful sequel that was eventually produced (sic).”
 
"James Cameron has lost his edge. This looks kind of mid like the second sequel. Loved the first Avatar though," opined a netizen. A comment says, "I don't think the original should've gotten any sequels at all. It all just blends together eventually with one slightly different color of blue person added to show differentiating factions. If you showed this to me I'd assume it was a cut of the already existing films." 
 
Another fan wrote, "I'm calling it now, this is gonna be movie of the year." Another gushed, "James Cameron knows how to bring a fictional world to life & make it feel real, he truly never misses."
 

 

 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

