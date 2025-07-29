Home / Entertainment / James Cameron drops 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer, meet deadly new villain

James Cameron drops 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer, meet deadly new villain

The trailer of the third part, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', was released on July 28. Directed by James Cameron, the film introduces a new villain, and it will be in theatres on Dec 19, 2025

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer out
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer out
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prepare to go back to Pandora! With a new villain, spectacular fights, and breathtaking visuals that will light up the screens, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and the Ash, the third film in the critically acclaimed franchise, promises a scorched new chapter. Just in time for Christmas, it is scheduled to open in theatres on December 19, 2025. Finally, the trailer has been released.
 
Cameron promised fans at the 2024 D23 Expo, “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”   

Watch Avtar Fire and the Ash Trailer Here: 

All about 'Avatar Fire and Ash'

Along with Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Dileep Rao, and others, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña make their comebacks in the movie. Varang, the new antagonist, will be portrayed by Oona Chaplin. Michelle Yeoh and David Thewlis, meanwhile, have joined the cast.
 
The Wind Traders, an airborne Na'vi clan that mostly depends on flight for transport and survival, are presented to viewers. As it becomes apparent that Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) is somehow separated from his family, tension starts to rise. Desperate to go to them, he bravely travels alone over the unstable volcanic landscapes of Pandora. 
 
The Ash People, a ferocious Na'vi group headed by the powerful Varang, are also shown in the movie for the first time. Jake, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their kids face a battle against them. With Varang standing in sharp opposition to Jake and his family, there are hints of a looming civil war among the Na'vi, which sets the stage for a fiercely tribal and personal clash.

Internet reacts to ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Trailer

The recently released trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has sparked a flurry of comments on the internet, and fans are instantly enthralled by the film's emotional and visual impact.
 
One user wrote, “Every second of this trailer felt like a desktop wallpaper (sic),” another person commented, “Earth, Water and now Fire. Jake Sully looking like an action hero with everything he’s been through (sic).”
 
A third fan wrote, “Rest in peace to everyone who loved the first Avatar, as well as to the composer of the first film, James Horner, who was unable to see the beautiful sequel that was eventually produced (sic).”
 
"James Cameron has lost his edge. This looks kind of mid like the second sequel. Loved the first Avatar though," opined a netizen. A comment says, "I don't think the original should've gotten any sequels at all. It all just blends together eventually with one slightly different color of blue person added to show differentiating factions. If you showed this to me I'd assume it was a cut of the already existing films." 
 
Another fan wrote, "I'm calling it now, this is gonna be movie of the year." Another gushed, "James Cameron knows how to bring a fictional world to life & make it feel real, he truly never misses."
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saiyaara title track becomes first Indian song to top Spotify Global chart

Premium

Micro dramas are all the rage, but their ability to make money is a mystery

OTT Releases This Week 2025: Mandala Murders, Rangeen, Ronth and more

War 2 Trailer X Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR & Kiara stuns audiences

Saiyaara Advance Bookings: Ahaan Panday's debut film set for huge opening

Topics :Hollywood indiaHollywoodWomen in Hollywood

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story