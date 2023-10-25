Bigg Boss 17, Oct 24: Nominations, ugly fight of Abhishek and Isha and more

In the episode of 24th October 2023 of Bigg Boss 17, the show took an astonishing twist with one of the most fascinating nominations wherein the three rooms took part. Prior to the nominations, Bigg Boss reshuffled Mannara Chopra from Dil's room and sent her to Dimag's room while Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi likewise joined her in a similar room. Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, and Arun Mashettey are presently a part of the Dum room.

Then again, it has been additionally seen Abhishek got aggressive as he saw Isha getting near to Munawar. He also twisted her hand while Isha said he was hurting her. In the meantime, the episode likewise saw the nomination happen. The nominated candidates of this week are Neil Bhatt, Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Tehelka (Bright Aryya), and Khanzaadi.

Bigg Boss 17, 25th October 2023: Highlights

The present Bigg Boss 17 of 25th October 2023 episode begins with Munawar shouting at everybody to quit fighting as Rinku has a declaration to make while Rinku covering her face, seeing the chaos around her.

She sits calmly, advising Jigna to allow them to fight indefinitely while Munawar shouts at Sana for getting Khaanzaadi's family between their meaningless arguments. But, Sana requests that he advise Khaanzaadi to act as she begins the argument and says mean things toward her.

At last, everybody settles in paying attention to Rinku's declaration when she begins splitting the duties between everybody, driving Abhi to get annoyed when he gets the responsibility of cleaning the washroom. This subject incites everybody while Rinku requests that they compromise sometimes.

The next morning, Bigg Boss declares that from now onwards, just a single house can utilise the kitchen at a time as the kitchen won't be accessible for 24 hours.

This shocks everybody, driving the house individuals to rush promptly to get their hands on the kitchen as a first-mover benefit.

Nominations of the Bigg Boss 17 this week: Step 1

The nomination technique begins with Bigg Boss's Dil, Dimaag, and Dum room by requesting every housemate to be in their rooms until the next declaration. He further called housemates from the Dimag Room into the Archive room and showed them the whole nomination strategy.

Bigg Boss asked that Dum Room nominate eight contenders of their choice. Unaware that the Dimag room contenders were watching them, they nominated Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

Nominations of the Bigg Boss 17 this week: Step 2

Bigg Boss called Ankita Lokhande into the Therapy Room and gave her a dart board wherein the eight nominated contenders' photos were printed. Dil Room needed to save any two contenders of their choice from the eight contestants. Vicky Jain expressed that they must focus on the individuals from their room. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were saved since four room individuals were nominated with maximum votes.

Munawar Faruqui, an old friend of Vicky and Ankita, was shocked they didn't think about saving him and favoured Neil and Aishwarya, whom they couldn't stand. After two individuals are saved by Dil room, the number of nominated contestants goes to six.

Nominations of the Bigg Boss 17 this week: Step 3 (final phase)

Bigg Boss asked Dimag room to reshuffle three nominated competitors. They save Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole while selecting Soniya Bansal, Tehelka (Bright Aryya), and Sana Raees Khan.

Munawar Faruqui was approached to play out a mushaira and declare the six nominated people through his performance. Towards the finish of this performance, it was declared that the last nominated contenders were Neil Bhatt, Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Tehelka (Bright Aryya), and Khanzaadi.

Ugly fight of Abhishek vs Isha in Big Boss 17

On the episode of Day 9, Abhishek Kumar said that he was feeling low as Isha was ignoring him. He additionally got possessive seeing Isha getting closer to Munawar.

He angrily got up from bed, scaring Isha. She said, "Don't get aggressive, Abhishek, this is not right." Abhishek also twisted Isha's hand and stated, "He (Munawar) was holding your hand like this. He can hold your hand like this." Meanwhile, Isha said, "Abhishek leave it, my hand is hurting."

Aishwarya, Ankita, and Vicky told Isha to avoid Abhishek. In the grand premiere of BB 17, Isha was seen blaming Abhishek for domestic violence.

Big Boss 17: Overview

Salman Khan's show got back with a brand new season on October 15! With new competitors, turns, dramas and sentiments, the show has at long last launched. ' Bigg Boss 17' will stream on JioCinema with 24x7 and likewise air on Colors TV from 9 pm.

The contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, Firoza Khan (popularly known as Khanzaadi), Soniya Bansal, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Mannara Chopra.

This time, the theme of the house is 'Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same', which means that Bigg Boss might not take on with his time-honoured principle of equality.