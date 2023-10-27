Home / Entertainment / Leo box office collection Day 9: Vijay's magic fizzles out at box office

Leo box office collection Day 9: Vijay's magic fizzles out at box office

The magic of Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo movie has started to fade at the box office after a record-breaking opening weekend. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in key roles

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has lost its momentum as the movie is about to enter the second weekend. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it was released in a worldwide box office on Friday, October 19, 2023. Leo had an awesome weekend, however, the earnings are slowing down quickly now.

The action thriller also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Priya Anand Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas in pivotal roles.

After eight days of its release, the movie has collected a whopping 264.25 crore net in India. The movie has broken several box office records and has become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023.

Leo Box office collection Day 9
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on the 9th day or second Friday, taking the total collection to 271.25 crore. The movie is slowly moving towards 300 crore and will surely achieve this milestone in the upcoming days.

Earlier, the movie shattered several records on opening day, collecting Rs 64.8 crore. It performed superbly well on opening weekend, but the collection has started declining in the last few days and it collected only Rs 13.4 crore on day 7, 8.9 crore on day 8, and 7 crore on day 9 (expected).

About Leo
Lokesh Kangaraj directed Leo movie is close to earning Rs 300 crore in the domestic market and Rs 500 crore worldwide. Leo was released worldwide on October 19, 2023. The movie was officially announced in January 2023 with Thalapathy 67 title as this is Vijay's 67th movie. However, it was renamed as Leo after some time.

The movie revolves around Parthiban Parthi Das, a cafe owner, who unexpectedly becomes a local hero and gets the attention of a drug cartel that believes that he is associated with them.

According to several reports, the movie was made with a budget of between 250 to 300 crores.


Also Read

Leo Movie Release: Date, cast, advance booking, reviews and show price

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Leo Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's movie to cross 200 crore mark soon

Leo box office collection Day 8: Vijay's movie earning slows down

Bigg Boss 17, 26th Oct: Mannara love-hate relation with Khanzaadi and more

Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 1: Couple share their wedding stories

Films released in theatres score lowest on the Bechdel Test, shows data

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25: In Mannara-Munawar fights, Abhishek takes spotlight

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger's movie limps to 10 crore mark

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Box Officesouth indiaIndian moviesBollywood

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story