Leo box office collection Day 9: Vijay's magic fizzles out at box office

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has lost its momentum as the movie is about to enter the second weekend. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it was released in a worldwide box office on Friday, October 19, 2023. Leo had an awesome weekend, however, the earnings are slowing down quickly now.

The action thriller also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Priya Anand Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas in pivotal roles.

After eight days of its release, the movie has collected a whopping 264.25 crore net in India. The movie has broken several box office records and has become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023.

Leo Box office collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on the 9th day or second Friday, taking the total collection to 271.25 crore. The movie is slowly moving towards 300 crore and will surely achieve this milestone in the upcoming days.

Earlier, the movie shattered several records on opening day, collecting Rs 64.8 crore. It performed superbly well on opening weekend, but the collection has started declining in the last few days and it collected only Rs 13.4 crore on day 7, 8.9 crore on day 8, and 7 crore on day 9 (expected).