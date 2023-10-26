Home / Entertainment / Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger's movie limps to 10 crore mark

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger's movie limps to 10 crore mark

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's movie Ganapath finally crossed the double-digit mark after six days of its release. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Ganapath movie

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath failed to perform at the box office. Six days after its release, the movie has finally touched the double-digit mark with a total collection of Rs 10.90 crore. 

The movie hit theatres on October 20, 2023, and it collected only Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day. In the movie, Tiger Shroff is in the titular role, with Amitabh Bachchan playing as his grandfather.

According to several reports, the movie registered 9.73 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. The movie didn't even perform well during the Dussehra holidays. The movie showed no sign of revival throughout the weekend.

Ganapath movie box office collection Day 7
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie's bad show continues, and it is expected that the movie will collect around 1 crore only on day 7. 

This is Tiger Shroff's lowest opening movie, which minted around Rs 2.5 crore on opening day, which was the highest collection by the movie on any day. The movie is gaining lukewarm responses from the audience and critics alike.

What is the cast of the movie?
Here's the cast of the Ganapath movie:
  • Tiger Shroff
  • Amitabh Bachchan
  • Kriti Sanon
  • Elli AvrRam
  • Rahman
  • Gauahar Khan
  • Jameel Khan
  • Girish Kulkarni

What is the budget for the Ganapath movie?

The ganapath movie was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore.

About Ganapath movie
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were seen together after their debut movie Heropanti in 2014. Vikas Bahl, the Queen fame, has written and directed the movie. 

The movie revolves around Ganapath aka Tiger Shroff who is everyone's saviour. He is on a mission to protect people from the notorious powers of their time. 

The movie was expected to be released in December last year, but due to some issues the movie was postponed and finally released on October 20, 2023.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies
  • Eagle
  • Screw Dheela
  • Baaghi 4
  • Ganapath - A Hero Is Born
  • Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Bigg Boss fame actor Kriti Verma named in ED chargesheet in fraud case

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Jawan box office collection Day 7: SRK's movie shows no signs of stopping

Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Leo box office collection Day 8: Vijay's movie earning slows down

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on Thalaivar 170 shoot sharing experience

Tejas Movie: Release date, cast, trailer, show timing and ticket price

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's movie eyes Rs 500 crore target

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :moviesHindi moviesIndian Box OfficeBox office

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story