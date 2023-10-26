Films released in theatres score lowest on the Bechdel Test, shows data

Films released in theatres are least likely to have a meaningful speaking role for women, with nearly two-thirds failing the Bechdel Test.

To pass the Bechdel Test, a film must have at least one scene where two named women are talking to each other about something other than a man. For streaming series, the criterion was modified to at least three scenes, according to a report commissioned by Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, and Film Companion, and supported by Prime Video India, released on Thursday.

The report analysed 156 streaming and theatrical films and series, released in 2022 in eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, and Gujarati, to study the changes in the industry since 2021.