Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Aishwarya to Salman; celebs attend in style

Bollywood's biggest stars gathered under one roof at a lavish Diwali party hosted by the celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. The star-studded evening witnessed actors in their glammed-up avatars at the fashioner's home in Mumbai.

The grand evening saw many Bollywood biggies in attendance. From Aishwarya Rai, and Salman Khan to Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, Kiara Advani, this extravagant party was attended by nearly every one.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2023: Highlights • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was at her best as she stepped into the party in a red and pink sharara.

• Superstar Salman Khan, whose film Tiger 3 is ready to go for a Diwali release on November 12, went to the Diwali party the evening in his casuals.

• Designer-producer Gauri Khan was seen posing for the paparazzi in a stunning white embellished saree. Her husband Shah Rukh Khan missed the party.

• Veteran actress Rekha turned up in one lovelier saree for the occasion and got everyone's attention with her dynamic smile as she posed for the paparazzi.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Couple’s looks Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was like a starry affair as Bollywood's dearest couples turned up for the occasion putting their best self forward:

• Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, who got married recently went to the party wearing traditional clothes. While Kiara took her look in a lovely mustard lehenga, her husband Sidharth paired her with an embroidered black kurta.

• Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were found in outfits in shades of blue and looked beautiful as they posed for the paparazzi.

• Madhuri Dixit was spotted with her husband Dr Shriram Nene in color-coordinated black traditional outfits.

• Different couples graced the occasion including Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

• Bollywood's latest hot couple Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were also seen together at the party.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Bollywood young stars Adding fabulousness to the party, there were other young Bollywood actresses like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Janhvi was accompanied to the party by her sister Anshula Kapoor. Ananya looked perfect in a yellow lehenga while Sara Ali Khan took hearts in a radiant pink embellished lehenga. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar stole everyone’s heart with her velvet wear while Kriti Sanon brought the temperature up in an exquisite blue saree. The lovely mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani also attended the event.

Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor marked their presence at the party in ethnic kurtas and looked handsome. Saif Ali Khan's son and the sibling of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan also appeared at the bash in a sparkly white kurta.