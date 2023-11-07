Bigg Boss 17, 6 Nov Highlights: Couples ugly fights, nominations and more

Bigg Boss 17 saw the house turn into a battlefield. The couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, could be seen fighting each other and among themselves. If that was not sufficient, Munawar Faruqui and Arun Srikanth Mahashetty provoked each other.

On the other hand, two contestants who were labelled as ‘less seen’ got into a major battle. Dum room people Anurag Dobhal and Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai got into a huge fight.

Neil vs Aishwarya Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma went into an argument. Abhishek Kumar attempts to stop them. At last, Neil figures it out and hugs Aishwarya.

Arun vs Munawar Arun Mahashetty and Munawar Faruqui are enraged with each other. Arun is heard speaking to Vicky Jain about him who asks Arun to be quiet. Munawar, then again, approaches the matter maturely. Manawar-Mannara moment Munawar and Mannara Chopra have new moments as Munawar says "Tere aage meri chalti nahi hai". Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora feel like Munawar is playing with her. Mannara cried post-nominations and hugged Munawar. Rinku and Jigna additionally investigate her soon after. Big Boss this week’s nominations Neil-Aishwarya pick Vicky-Ankita, Abhishek picks Aishwarya and Ankita, Isha picks Neil and Ankita and Ankita-Vicky pick Neil-Aishwarya. Subsequently, Neil, Aishwarya, and Anita are in the danger zone.

Arun and Tehelka chose Anurag and Samarth, while Anurag and Samarth chose Tehelka and Arun. Hence, each of the four is nominated except Sana Raees Khan.

The ‘dimaag’ members misunderstand one name. Jigna Vora chose Mannara and Navid, Munawar chose Navid and KhanZaadi, Rinku chose KhanZaadi, Navid Sole and Mannara, Navid chose Munawar and Rinku, Mannara chose Rinku and KhanZaadi. The last option chose Mannara back, hence beginning an argument between the two once more.

KhanZaadi's second name is Munawar. Subsequently, they settled on Navid and Mannara.

Tehelka vs Anurag Tehelka and Anurag get into a quarrel after they call each other 'fattu'. This occurs while the nominations task is happening. Samarth battles for Anurag. Anurag approaches Bigg Boss claiming Tehelka got brutal.