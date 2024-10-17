One Direction singer Liam Payne dies after fall from Buenos Aires hotel

Liam Payne, former One Direction Singer, was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from a third-floor room balcony.

The Argentine Police shared the update on the death of the 31-year-old who said they reached the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighbourhood after being notified about an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hotel manager informed the capital police that they heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel. When the police reached the scene, they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room.

Emergency workers have confirmed the death of the British Singer.

The police had reportedly received a call from a hotel worker requesting help with an intoxicated guest “who was destroying the entire room when conscious.” The worker said the guest’s life was at risk as the room had a balcony.

The body was removed by emergency responders from the hotel to take to the morgue as fans and onlookers gathered through the early evening and were seen hugging and crying over the news.

Reactions to Liam Payne's death

As soon as the news broke, several people from the US music industry expressed their grief on social media sending condolences to this family and loved ones.

American Singer Charlie Puth took to Instagram to express his condolences and wrote, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone."

U.S. music channel MTV, and streaming service Spotify (SPOT.N), opened a new tab and the BRITs British music awards all shared their grief on social media, sending condolences to the family and loved ones, Reuters reported.

About Liam Payne

Liam James Payne was a popular English singer who rose to fame being a member of the popular band One Direction. He made his debut with the television series The X Factor at auditions in 2008. He was eliminated from the competition and again auditioned in 2010 with four other boys to form One Direction, which later became the best-selling boy band of all time.

After One Direction came to an end in 2015, Payne signed a contract with Republic Records in North America. He then released "Strip That Down" as the lead single from the debut solo studio album. This peaked at three on the UK Singles Chart and number ten on the US Billboard Hot 100 and certified platinum in both countries.