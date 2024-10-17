Radhika Apte pregnancy: Actor reveals baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

Benedict Taylor and Radhika Apte are expecting their first child together. At Wednesday's BFI London Film Festival, at the premiere of her film 'Sister Midnight', the actress revealed her baby bump. During the event, she surprised her followers by revealing she was pregnant. On social media, she posted a number of images from her appearance along with the caption, "Sister Midnight UK Premier #lff2024." She can be seen posing on the red carpet both by herself and with the actors and crew of the movie. With her hair in a bun, the actress looked lovely in a black off-the-shoulder midi dress.



Radhika Apte’s pregnancy announcement at the BFI London Film Festival

Radhika Apte recently made headlines when she walked the red carpet for the opening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival. Dressed in the undeniable glow of pregnancy, she confidently displayed her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder gown.

As Apte expressed her delight on Instagram, fans and other celebrities swiftly showered her social media with congratulations.

This was not only a happy moment for many of her fans, but it was also a revelation for many, who had no idea that Apte was even married. Her connection with Benedict Taylor has become more mysterious as a result of her choice to keep her private life out of the public eye.

Radhika Apte’s pregnancy: Who is her husband?

An influential figure in the European and Indian music worlds, Benedict Taylor is a British avant-garde violinist, violist, and composer. Taylor, who is well-known for his modern and experimental compositions, has contributed to a variety of projects, such as contemporary dance performances, theatre productions, film scores, and live performances.

Although Taylor collaborates in a variety of artistic domains, his work on movies such as Udta Punjab, Newton, Ghoul, Laal Kaptaan, and the Netflix shows Kohrra and Heeramandi may have earned him the most recognition in India. He has gained praise in both nations for his ability to blend modern sounds with Indian classical components.

Taylor collaborates with Indian musician Naren Chandavarkar as a member of the musical combo "Naren & Benedict" in addition to his solo work. They have collaborated on numerous well-known projects, fusing their artistic inspirations with ease.

About the film: Sister Midnight

In the genre-bending comedy Sister Midnight, a misanthropic newly-wed discovers her wild side, which puts her in unanticipated situations. The film, which was directed by Karan Kandhari, had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May of this year.

About Radhika Apte's upcoming projects

Recently, Radhika appeared in a cameo in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. With Keethy Suresh, Radhika also has the YRF Entertainment-produced revenge thriller series Akka. Dharmaraj Shetty, a debutante writer-director, is directing the series.

